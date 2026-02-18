Naomi Campbell’s Relationship with Epstein Revealed: Supermodel Gave Access to Lavish Parties — But Wasn’t Allowed to Use His Private Jet, According to New Emails

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Newly released emails reportedly show the connection between Naomi Campbell and Jeffrey Epstein over the years.

Naomi Campbell opened doors for vile pedophile Jeffrey Epstein within her high-end modeling world, but he shot her down when she wanted access to his private jet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The supermodel, 55, began her friendship with Epstein before his arrest and conviction for solicitation of prostitution in the late aughts, and it continued after he finished serving his sentence in 2010, according to documents released by the Department of Justice.

Birthday Party Invitations and More

Details of the interactions between Campbell and Epstein came in the form of their assistants emailing one another about events.

The British stunner invited him to her lavish 34th birthday bash in 2004 in St Tropez, France. Campbell also extended invitations to Epstein to a Paris party celebrating her 25th year with Dolce & Gabbana and to a Moscow event for the NEON children’s charity, which she co-hosted.

The latter two events occurred in 2010, shortly after he finished a 13-month jail sentence in Florida for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

“I will be at the door if there are any problems,” a member of Campbell’s team wrote in an email about the Paris party.

The Moscow event was a benefit to raise money for Russian children’s health and education, with the invitation implicitly noting that it was for the benefit of young people.

Despite Campbell offering Epstein entry into such starry events, she was shot down when she requested to use his private plane to fly to Florida.

He loaned it out to numerous rich and powerful male friends, including former President Bill Clinton, but apparently, the catwalk queen didn’t make the cut, according to one email exchange.

In a 2016 email, Campbell asked to use the jet to fly to Miami, and Epstein declined her request.

The pair seemingly met up in person and had phone calls over the years, as indicated in email exchanges.

Epstein’s assistant, Sarah Kellen, wrote in September 2011, “Hi Naomi. Jeffrey is in Paris and wondering if you are around as well. Hope all is well,” ahead of his trip to France.

In March 2012, a person whose name was redacted wrote to Campbell, “Hi Naomi, Jeffery and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you are in town if you’d like to have dinner with us all tomorrow night.”

The DOJ document dump also revealed that Epstein’s other assistant, Lesley Groff, wrote to her boss in May 2015, “Please call Naomi Campbell. She is in Spain, but she is up.”

She also forwarded Epstein a note allegedly written by Campbell, reading, “Hello Leslie, how are you? I want to see Jeffery. I leave tomorrow at 6 PM. I need to go to Vail n Colorado, hurt my any treatment. It’s so painful and is it going to Morocco soon as I need to go once more to London, exhausted babes XX.”

‘I Stand With the Victims’

Despite her 2016 flight request being denied, it was previously revealed in 2010 that Campbell flew aboard Epstein’s private plane as her name appeared in his flight manifests. Many other A-list stars and power players also used the jet, as revealed in prior document releases

The plane got the nickname the “Lolita Express” for how the pedophile used it to transport s– trafficking victims to his private island in the Caribbean and other homes around the U.S.

Campbell has not commented on the current documents drop that included her information, but put out a statement in 2019 following Epstein’s arrest on s– trafficking charges.

“What [Epstein] has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else. I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators, and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this. I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life,” she said at the time.

via: RadarOnline.com