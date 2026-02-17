‘Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise’ Star Cass Lacelle Dead at 34

BY: LBS STAFF Published 19 minutes ago

Cass Lacelle, who starred on Freeform’s reality series “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. Advertisement

Her loved ones shared the devastating news Monday in a post on her Instagram page, saying she passed away February 11 following what they called a “short but incredibly courageous battle with cancer.”

“Cass leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured,” the statement read. “She is the definition of memorable; in just 34 years, she made an extraordinary impact on everyone who crossed her path.” Advertisement

They described her as someone who embraced life to the fullest, adding that “boredom was her biggest enemy” and calling her the “glue” who brought people together. The post ended with a touching tribute, “Our dearest Cass, you have been very brave, for so very long. You did not yield. Forever, our Fireheart ????”

Lacelle first revealed in May 2025 she had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor and completed three rounds of chemotherapy by the end of the summer. Advertisement

In a tearful Instagram update on January 4, she shared the cancer had returned … and this time it was aggressive. “My cancer is back and this time around is aggressive; it has metastasized to my liver, stomach, abdominal lining, and omentum,” she said, adding she hadn’t experienced a pain free day since mid November.