Home > NEWS

‘Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise’ Star Cass Lacelle Dead at 34

BY:

Published 19 minutes ago

Cass Lacelle, who starred on Freeform’s reality series “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Advertisement

Her loved ones shared the devastating news Monday in a post on her Instagram page, saying she passed away February 11 following what they called a “short but incredibly courageous battle with cancer.”

“Cass leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured,” the statement read. “She is the definition of memorable; in just 34 years, she made an extraordinary impact on everyone who crossed her path.”

Advertisement

They described her as someone who embraced life to the fullest, adding that “boredom was her biggest enemy” and calling her the “glue” who brought people together. The post ended with a touching tribute, “Our dearest Cass, you have been very brave, for so very long. You did not yield. Forever, our Fireheart ????”

Lacelle first revealed in May 2025 she had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor and completed three rounds of chemotherapy by the end of the summer.

Advertisement

In a tearful Instagram update on January 4, she shared the cancer had returned … and this time it was aggressive. “My cancer is back and this time around is aggressive; it has metastasized to my liver, stomach, abdominal lining, and omentum,” she said, adding she hadn’t experienced a pain free day since mid November.

Cass was 34.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cardi B Confirms Split From Stefon Diggs, Defends NFL Star Against Rapper BIA [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cynthia Erivo Addresses Rumors She and Ariana Grande Were ‘Lovers’

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Jill Zarin’s Replacement on ‘RHONY’ Spin-off Revealed After She Got Fired for ‘Racist’ Rant About Bad Bunny

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Todd Tucker Claims Kandi Burruss Forced Him Out of Their Atlanta Mansion Amid Divorce Drama

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jill Zarin Is Reportedly ‘a Total Mess’ After Being Fired From ‘RHONY’ Spin-Off Over ‘Racist’ Bad Bunny Remarks — ‘She’s Not Realizing She Did Something Wrong’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kandi Burruss Drags Ex Todd Tucker for Freeloading in Her Guest House Amid Messy Divorce

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Where There’s a Will Smith, There’s No Way — Slap-Happy Hollywood Bad Boy’s Comeback Dreams Reportedly ‘Set to be Shattered’ by Harassment Lawsuit

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Delivery Driver Detained Over Nancy Guthrie Abduction Reportedly Fumes ‘I’m Innocent’ and has Never Heard of Missing Mom or Her ‘Today’ Host daughter Savannah [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

HGTV Reportedly Fires Nicole Curtis After Radar Revealed ‘Rehab Addict’ Host Used ‘N Word’ On Secret Videotape — ‘Language Like This is Hurtful and Disappointing’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48

By: LBS STAFF