‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 5

Jennifer Hudson’s talk show is returning for at least one more season.

Fox-owned stations have picked up The Jennifer Hudson Show for a fifth season in 2026-27. The station group has carried the show since its beginning in 2022.

The pickup for the show, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Telepictures, offers some stability in the daytime syndicated arena going into next season. Earlier this month, two of Hudson’s fellow daytime talkers, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri, announced they would end after this season.“I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners,” Hudson said in a statement. “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in season five.”

So far this season, The Jennifer Hudson Show has improved its ratings among women 25-54 — a key demographic for daytime shows — by 10 percent compared to 2024-25. The show also has a big digital and social media footprint, fueled in part by the show’s spirit tunnel walks for guests.

“The renewal of The Jennifer Hudson Show for a fifth season is a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers,” said Lauren Blincoe, senior vp current programming for Telepictures. “Jennifer’s talent, heart, and generosity of spirit set a powerful tone and fuel the show’s success. We are profoundly grateful to her, and to the exceptional work and dedication of our executive producers, staff and crew, station partners, and loyal viewers. We celebrate this milestone and look forward to creating even more moments that lift, inspire, and allow guests and audiences to ‘feel the love.’”

Added Frank Cicha, executive vp programming for Fox Television Stations, “Jennifer Hudson is a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations. We are excited to have her back for year five.”

Hudson executive produces the show with Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.