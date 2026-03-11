The State of Sex Education: Why Comprehensive, Inclusive Information Saves Lives

BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 hours ago

Credit: Unsplash/charlesdeluvio

Across the United States, sex education remains deeply inconsistent. Depending on where a young person lives, the information they receive about their bodies, relationships, and sexual health may be medically accurate and inclusive, or limited to abstinence-only messaging that leaves out critical facts. Public health experts warn that these disparities contribute to misinformation, riskier sexual behaviors, and greater vulnerability to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

14 states still provide abstinence-only education exclusively. Some programs discourage discussion of contraception or LGBTQIA+ identities, while others omit information about consent, STI prevention, and testing. These approaches fail to reflect the realities young people face. Studies consistently show that abstinence-only education does not prevent sexual activity; instead, it often leaves students unprepared to make informed decisions when they do become sexually active.

Credit: Unsplash/stewartmunro

The Lasting and Targeted Consequences of Abstinence-only Education

For Black and queer communities, the consequences can be especially serious. Both groups experience disproportionate rates of HIV and other STIs, shaped by longstanding health inequities, stigma, and gaps in access to culturally competent care. When sex education fails to address same-sex relationships, gender diversity, or the realities of sexual health for marginalized communities, it can deepen those disparities.

Comprehensive sex education is a public health strategy. Comprehensive programs typically include accurate information about anatomy, contraception, consent, STI prevention, communication skills, and healthy relationships. They also acknowledge that young people have different sexual orientations and gender identities, ensuring LGBTQIA+ students see themselves reflected in the curriculum.

Inclusive and comprehensive sex education can increase condom and contraceptive use, and reduce rates of unintended pregnancy and STIs. Just as importantly, inclusive programs help normalize conversations about sexual health, empowering young people to seek testing, preventive care, and medical guidance when needed.

How We Address Education As Adults

However, classroom education is only one piece of the puzzle. For many adults, especially those who grew up in abstinence-only systems, knowledge gaps persist well into adulthood. Digital health platforms and community-based initiatives are increasingly stepping in to fill that gap.

MISTR is one of those platforms that meet people where they are, no matter where they are. MISTR is a telehealth platform designed to expand access to HIV prevention and sexual health care. Founded in 2018, the platform offers free online access to PrEP, long-term HIV care, at-home STI testing, and other prevention tools through telemedicine.

By removing common barriers—such as cost, transportation, and stigma—services like MISTR are helping people take control of their sexual health. The platform serves patients across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and has reached hundreds of thousands of users. For many people, particularly in regions with limited LGBTQIA+-affirming health care, discreet online access can be the difference between going without prevention tools and staying protected.

Technology-driven solutions cannot replace comprehensive sex education in schools. But they can provide critical reinforcement—offering accessible, judgment-free information and services that empower individuals to make safer choices.

Ultimately, improving sexual health outcomes requires a combination of education, access, and cultural competency. Comprehensive sex education equips people with the knowledge they need to thrive both as young people and as healthy adults.

What was your sex education like in school? What would you change about the way you learned?

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

