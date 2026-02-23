BAFTAs N-Word Outrage: Presenter Reportedly Forced to Apologize after Tourette’s Campaigner Yells Racial Slurs at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo During Star-Studded Awards Bash [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Tics Triggered By Jordan Giving Out Gong

His tics triggered the slurs, including the N-word, as Jordan, 39, and Lindo, 73, gave out the first award of the night for Best Special Visual Effects. The tics were picked up by the BBC and made the TV broadcast of the ceremony, despite airing with a delay of two hours. Responding at the time, first-time host Cumming said: "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. "This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. "Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."

‘We Apologise If You Are Offended Tonight’

Later in the evening, the Traitors U.S. host added: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language.

“We apologise if you are offended tonight.”

According to reports, Davidson, 54, left the auditorium in the second half of the ceremony of his own volition.

Prior to that, he had also shouted “shut the f— up” during an introductory speech and “f— you” during the presentation of the Best Children’s And Family Film award.

Accusations N-Word Repeated Throughtout Ceremony

Meanwhile, Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler alleged on X that the N-word tic incident was repeated numerous times on the night, including once towards her as she attended a post-show dinner.

She wrote: “I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation.

“I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through.

“But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show.”

BBC spokesperson said: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards 2026.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional.

“We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard.”

Tourette’s syndrome is a “condition that causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements”, known as tics.

Examples of tics are listed as whistling, sniffing or clearing your throat a lot, making animal sounds, repeating a sound, word or phrase and swearing, though it’s noted that this is only in rare cases.

“Tics can be triggered by different things including stress, excitement or tiredness.”

I Swear won two of the awards it was nominated for, including Best Actor for Robert Aramayo.

The Brit also picked up the coveted Rising Star prize during the ceremony, the only award to be voted for by viewers.

via: RadarOnline.com