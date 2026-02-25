Met Gala Meltdown: Fans Vow to Boycott Lavish Event After Vogue Unveils 2026 Theme — As Magazine Reportedly Avoids Revealing One Big Supporter

BY: LBS STAFF Published 40 minutes ago

Anna Wintour has reportedly taken heat over who is funding the 2026 Met Gala.

Vogue and Anna Wintour have come under fire for announcing the theme of the 2026 Met Gala as well as the top invitees while making no mention it is being funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and his polarizing wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fashion bible announced that the dress code for this year’s event is “Fashion Is Art” while sharing the starry list of co-chairs, as well as a celebrity hosting committee. But nowhere in the reveal was any mention of the ultra-rich power couple, causing fury among some Met Gala watchers.

Glaring Omission About Jeff and Lauren Bezos’ Participation in Met Gala Announcement

The event was thrown into controversy when it was announced in late 2025 that Jeff and Lauren would serve as “honorary chairs” and primary donors, with accusations flying fast that the duo “bought” the Met Gala.

The Vogue post on February 23 revealed the theme and included the names of previously announced co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, and Venus Williams.

Actress Zoë Kravitz and Yves Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello were revealed for the first time as the co-chairs of the gala host committee.

A lengthy list of host committee members was also announced, including pop star Sabrina Carpenter, actress Teyana Taylor, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and new American Vogue Head of Editorial Content Chloe Malle.

Nepo-baby Malle has proved a controversial pick, taking over for longtime Editor-in-Chief Wintour, who was elevated to publisher Condé Nast’s Global Chief Content Officer while overseeing Vogue’s international editions.

Nowhere on the list was any mention of Jeff and Lauren’s prominent position behind the scenes.

Met Gala ‘Powered By Amazon’

The glaring omission seemingly hiding the Bezos’ high-profile role rankled a number of fans of the event, with some threatening to boycott watching coverage of the Met Gala.

“Brought to you by Jeff and Lauren. Fashion is money,” one person sneered in the comments.

A second person asked, “Did they pick such a basic theme because the Bezos fam wouldn’t understand otherwise?”

A third user huffed, “Fashion is art… but not political, maybe? Since your owner is the Bezos, one of the most questionable billionaires?”

A fourth person scoffed, “Unfortunately, with the Bezos involvement, I’ve lost interest.”

Some people called it “The Amazon gala,” while others claimed the event was going to be “powered by Amazon.”

While the Met Gala has been primarily funded by luxury designer brands and various corporations over the years, Jeff and Lauren are footing the bill for this year's event out of their own deep pockets.

Lauren and Jeff attended the Met Gala as a couple for the first time in May 2024. Wintour reportedly helped the helicopter pilot personally select her dress, eventually going with an Oscar de la Renta number that featured a black strapless bodice and a stained-glass inspired full skirt. The former journalist is well-known for her penchant for wearing racy and inappropriate outfits to major events, including a white suit with a visible plunging lace bra top to Donald Trump's January 2025 presidential inauguration. The look even caught Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's attention, as he was photographed checking out her ample cleavage that was on display.