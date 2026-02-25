Say What Now? Jamie Foxx Slammed as ‘Ableist’ After Branding Tourette’s Victim’s ‘N-Word’ BAFTAS Tic ‘Unacceptable’

The slur came as actors Michael B. Jordan, 39, and Delroy Lindo, 73, presented an award. While neither actor visibly responded on stage aside from a brief pause when the “N-word” rang out, the moment was later aired during the BBC’s delayed broadcast.

Advertisement

Foxx said later: “Out of all the words you could’ve said, Tourette’s makes you say that. Nah, he meant that s—. Unacceptable.”

But his remarks prompted immediate backlash from disability advocates, who said the comment ignored the neurological nature of coprolalia, a symptom of Tourette’s syndrome that is widely known to cause involuntary utterance of offensive words.

Advertisement

‘We Apologize If You Were Offended’

During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming, 61, addressed viewers directly about John’s outburst. He said, “You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette’s syndrome. Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you were offended.”

A BBC spokesperson later said: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

Advertisement

The corporation pulled the ceremony from iPlayer to edit the footage, admitting the slur should have been removed before transmission.

Jamie Foxx Receives Harsh Backlash

Charity Tourette’s Action defended Davidson. A spokesperson said: “We deeply understand that these words can cause hurt, but, at the same time, it is vital that the public understands a fundamental truth about Tourette syndrome: tics are involuntary. They are not a reflection of a person’s beliefs, intentions, or character.”

Advertisement

An industry source added, “Jamie’s intervention has poured gasoline on an already volatile debate. By questioning whether the tic was genuine, he has stepped into complex medical territory.”

“There is a real concern that reducing Tourette’s to a matter of choice undermines years of advocacy,” the insider noted.

Advertisement

Another insider said, “This has become bigger than one moment at an awards show; it is now about how society understands disability and accountability in the public eye.”

They went on: “Jamie is well-acquainted with themes of discrimination after appearing in films like Django Unchained. For someone of his stature to target someone like John is purely ableist and just ignorant.”

Advertisement

In a statement issued the following evening, John said: “I wanted to thank Bafta and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast.”

He added: “I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

Advertisement

“In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and Bafta, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” Davidson concluded.

via: RadarOnline.com