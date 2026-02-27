Say What Now? Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie Planning Full-Time Return to New York After Mother Nancy’s Abduction in Arizona

Savannah Guthrie is finally planning to head home to New York after spending the past month in Tucson, Arizona, following her mom Nancy’s terrifying abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Today co-host is looking forward to being reunited with her husband and their two children, after the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies have not been able to come up with any leads on where her 84-year-old mother might be, and if she’s alive or dead.

Advertisement

Savannah Guthrie ‘Did Everything Possible’ in Arizona to Find Her Missing Mom

“She gave Arizona everything she had,” a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

Advertisement

“Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible,” the insider continued.

Savannah immediately flew from New York to Tucson on February 1, when her mom was discovered missing from her home, and has been there ever since.

Advertisement

She has been staying with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the siblings and their brother, Camron, desperately pleaded with the unknown abductor for their ailing mom’s return to no avail.

Savannah Guthrie ‘Choosing Healing’ With Husband and Kids in NYC

Advertisement

“Her faith is carrying her,” a source said about the devout Christian. “But so are her children.”

Savannah shares daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, with husband Michael Feldman. They remained in New York so the kids could keep attending school and not have their young lives completely disrupted by what happened to their grandmother.

Advertisement

“New York is where her support system is,” the insider added about the NBC star. “It’s where she feels steady. She needs that now.”

The source said it’s a step forward as Savannah hopes to start “healing” after finally conceding in a February 24 Instagram video that her mom might no longer be alive.

Advertisement

“Savannah isn’t running away,” the confidant explained. “She’s choosing stability, family, and healing.”

Nancy Guthrie ‘May Be Gone’