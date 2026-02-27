Say What Now? Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie Planning Full-Time Return to New York After Mother Nancy’s Abduction in Arizona

BY: LBS STAFF
Savannah Guthrie reportedly plans to return to New York as her mom has been missing for nearly a month.
Savannah Guthrie is finally planning to head home to New York after spending the past month in Tucson, Arizona, following her mom Nancy’s terrifying abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Today co-host is looking forward to being reunited with her husband and their two children, after the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies have not been able to come up with any leads on where her 84-year-old mother might be, and if she’s alive or dead.
Savannah Guthrie ‘Did Everything Possible’ in Arizona to Find Her Missing Mom
“She gave Arizona everything she had,” a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
“Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible,” the insider continued.
Savannah immediately flew from New York to Tucson on February 1, when her mom was discovered missing from her home, and has been there ever since.
She has been staying with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the siblings and their brother, Camron, desperately pleaded with the unknown abductor for their ailing mom’s return to no avail.
Savannah Guthrie ‘Choosing Healing’ With Husband and Kids in NYC
“Her faith is carrying her,” a source said about the devout Christian. “But so are her children.”
Savannah shares daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, with husband Michael Feldman. They remained in New York so the kids could keep attending school and not have their young lives completely disrupted by what happened to their grandmother.
“New York is where her support system is,” the insider added about the NBC star. “It’s where she feels steady. She needs that now.”
The source said it’s a step forward as Savannah hopes to start “healing” after finally conceding in a February 24 Instagram video that her mom might no longer be alive.
“Savannah isn’t running away,” the confidant explained. “She’s choosing stability, family, and healing.”
Nancy Guthrie ‘May Be Gone’
“I think Savannah now is at the point where she’s looking to a future without her mom,” Shuter explained during a February 25 appearance on The Nerve With Maureen Callahan podcast, about the broadcast journalist’s heartbreaking video.
In it, Savannah said she and her family were holding onto hope for her mother’s return, but “We also know that she may be lost; she may already be gone.”
With her eyes swollen from endless tears and sleepless nights, she added, “And if this is what is to be, then we will all accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”
Nancy was forcibly taken from her home in the early morning hours of February 1 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
After a month of exhaustive searching, authorities are still no closer to locating Savanah’s mom or figuring out who may have been behind the abduction.
Several “ransom” notes were sent within the first week she went missing, all of which proved to be hoaxes.
The FBI and Google were able to recover video and photos from Nancy’s front doorbell Nest camera, showing a man in a ski mask and heavy gloves attempting to disable the device shortly before she was taken. He was also armed with a holstered handgun in his waistband.
Despite the video showing the man’s physical movements, build, and slight facial hair around his mouth, no one has come forward to positively ID the suspect, despite the reward growing to $1million.
