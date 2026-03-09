Home > NEWS

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Targeted in Shooting, Suspect Reportedly in Custody

Published 16 hours ago

A woman was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after firing multiple rounds from her vehicle toward Rihanna‘s house … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the suspect — described as a female around 30 years old — drove up near the Beverly Hills property and discharged several shots in the direction of the home. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the singer was home at the time of the shooting but is okay. It’s unclear whether A$AP Rocky and their children — RZA and Riot Rose and Rocki — were at the home at the time.

Cops quickly rushed to the scene and took the woman into custody without further incident. Authorities are now investigating the motive, and it’s not yet clear whether Rihanna was home when the shots were fired.

We’ve reached out to Rihanna’s reps … so far , no word back

Story developing …

via: TMZ

