Hot, Queer, and Cooking: LGBTQIA+ Culinary Talent You Should Know

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 hour ago

Credit: Unsplash/sebastiancoman

The culinary world has long been shaped by diverse voices, and LGBTQIA+ chefs and food personalities have played a vital role in redefining kitchens, restaurants, and food media. From pioneering fine dining to championing inclusion, these individuals bring creativity, resilience, and identity to the table. Here are six standout figures whose impact goes far beyond their recipes.

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1. Dominique Crenn

A trailblazer in fine dining, Dominique Crenn is the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn. Born in France, she blends poetic storytelling with modernist cuisine. Openly queer, Crenn has also been a vocal advocate for sustainability and equality in the restaurant industry, proving that innovation and activism can coexist beautifully.

2. Gabrielle Hamilton

Chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton is best known for her New York restaurant Prune and her memoir Blood, Bones & Butter. Openly bisexual, Hamilton is celebrated for her fiercely honest voice and deeply personal approach to food. Her writing and cooking explore identity, family, and the emotional connections we form through meals.

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3. Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish, winner of Top Chef Season 10, has become one of the most recognizable faces in modern American cuisine. As a Korean-American lesbian chef, she has spoken openly about her journey with identity and belonging. Her cooking blends classical technique with global influences, and she continues to inspire a new generation through television and mentorship.

4. Tiffani Faison

A finalist on the first season of Top Chef, Tiffani Faison has since built a successful restaurant empire in Boston. As a lesbian chef and entrepreneur, she is known for bold flavors and strong leadership in the kitchen. Faison has also been outspoken about mental health and workplace culture, pushing for healthier environments in the industry.

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5. Rebekah Peppler

Food writer, stylist, and cookbook author Rebekah Peppler has carved out a niche at the intersection of food and lifestyle. Based in Paris, Peppler identifies as queer and brings a distinctly modern, inclusive perspective to her work. Her books and articles celebrate simple, elegant cooking while reflecting a cosmopolitan, identity-conscious approach to food culture.

6. Yotam Ottolenghi

Yotam Ottolenghi has transformed how the world thinks about vegetables and Middle Eastern flavors. Based in London, he’s a celebrated chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author known for vibrant, inventive dishes that blend freshness with flair. Openly gay, Ottolenghi has used his platform to promote inclusivity, creativity, and joy in the kitchen, making him a culinary icon for both taste and representation.

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These chefs and culinary figures remind us that food is more than sustenance—it’s a powerful medium for storytelling, identity, and change. By embracing who they are and bringing those experiences into their work, they continue to expand what the culinary world looks and feels like for everyone.

What was the best thing you ate in a restaurant recently?