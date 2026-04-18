Caitlyn Jenner Begs Trump for Help Around Transphobic Passport Policy

BY: Nick Fulton Published 39 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

In a recent interview with far-right political commentator Tomi Lahren, MAGA media personality Caitlyn Jenner complained about Trump’s anti-trans passport policy.

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“What do I do? This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport,” Jenner said during the podcast interview.

With the Supreme Court’s endorsement, the Trump administration restricted passport gender markers to only reflect the individual’s sex at birth, also limiting the gender marker options to just male or female.

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Credit: The Mega Agency

Jenner’s MAGA Obsession

Jenner publicly came out as transgender in 2015, sharing her journey with a reality series. Since, the former Olympian has doubled down on her support of conservative policies and politicians aimed at hurting trans and gender-expansive people.

Jenner has specifically loudly cheered on President Trump’s political campaigns and elected leadership. In a post on X referencing President Trump and Elon Musk, Jenner wrote, “These two men will single-handedly save western civilization, and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country.”

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Jenner claimed to make a special appeal to the President on how to navigate the passport policy. “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him,” Jenner told Lahren.

Credit: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

A Glimpse of Reality

Jenner’s concerns reflect issues faced by trans people across the country regarding federal documentation. There are nearly three million trans adults in the United States who may have difficulty obtaining federal identification that aligns with their identity. At the state level, Kansas has revoked all the IDs and birth certificates of trans people, and other states are considering similar actions.

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These decisions from the White House make it impossible for trans people and gender-expansive people to travel internationally. These similar decisions in states make it impossible for people to vote, purchase alcohol, and legally identify themselves to law enforcement and federal agencies. These are attacks on identity, belonging, and personal safety.

As the 2026 midterms get closer, a lack of identifying documents will lead to annexing trans and queer voices from participating in an election that will be crucial for LGBTQIA+ rights. There are currently 519 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills at some step in the legislative process across the country. The threats are real, and communities’ ability to show up at the polls in November will have a real impact on abating these threats.

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While Jenner’s complaints are superficial, and her solutions are misguided, they speak to an ounce of the struggle felt by people across the country every day under the administration’s war on trans bodies.