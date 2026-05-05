Getting PrEPed for the Polls, Voting to Defend HIV Prevention

BY: Nick Fulton Published 7 minutes ago

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This year, not voting could cost you your care. Over the next several months, Americans will choose nominees for the 2026 midterm elections. A new Governor will be chosen in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and 35 other states. All 435 U.S House members and 33 U.S. Senators will also be elected this year. Alongside thousands of local and state officials. This year, your rights are on the ballot in ways they never have been before.

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Access to HIV prevention resources has been critical in decreasing new cases in the U.S. However, conservative lawmakers are taking aim at these critical resources, hoping to make this critical care harder and more expensive to access.

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Elected Threats to Care

Earlier this year, thousands of Americans lost access to HIV treatment due to 20 states increasing restrictions on assistance programs. Last year, Meharry Medical College’s $2 million in federal HIV research funding was cut by the Trump administration. Continual cuts to Medicaid have left those who use the health care option without the option to receive preventative HIV care. Elected leaders have the power to make living safe and healthy lives infinitely more difficult.

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The intersection of voting and vital care underscores a simple truth: civic action is a form of self-care and community care. For LGBTQIA+ individuals, engaging in the democratic process is about protecting ourselves, our resources, and our neighbors. Voting is simple, and could start as soon as this month in your state.

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Getting to the Polls

California will hold its primary election on Tuesday, June 2. Registration closes on Monday, May 18. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

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New York will hold its primary election on Tuesday, June 23. Registration closes on Saturday, June 13. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

Voters in Texas and Illinois have already cast their votes in their primary elections. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

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If you are based in any other state or are looking for more information on polling locations, key dates, and special elections, visit www.vote411.org

If you are seeking healthcare related to HIV prevention and sexual health, Mistr is doing the work to make those resources as accessible as possible. Mistr is a telehealth service that helps you qualify for patient assistance programs so you have no out-of-pocket costs. The labs, doctor consultation, and testing are all free, and all can be done right at home. They also offer free delivery of prescriptions anywhere in the U.S.

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About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.