How Being Chronically Online Can Help You Navigate Healthcare Differently

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 day ago

Credit: Unsplash/duonguyen

Being “chronically online” has long been framed as a bad habit. Something tied to burnout, distraction, and declining health. And to be fair, there are real concerns. But for young adults, college students, early-career professionals, and people in their 20s and early 30s, the story is more complex. In many ways, constant connectivity is helping this generation become more informed, proactive, and prepared when it comes to their health.

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Start with the Numbers

Young adults are among the most online demographics in the country. People ages 18–29 spend an average of about 7 hours a day on screens, making them one of the highest-use groups overall. In some estimates, Gen Z’s total screen use can climb as high as 9 hours per day. Young people are more online than ever.

That level of digital immersion can be more than just entertainment, it can be about access.

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For young adults navigating independence for the first time, the internet has become a go-to source for health information. Whether it’s Googling symptoms at 2 a.m., watching TikTok breakdowns of mental health conditions, or reading firsthand experiences on forums, being online means being constantly exposed to conversations about wellness. And while not all information is reliable, that exposure often leads to something important: awareness.

Awareness Drives Action

Unlike previous generations who may have delayed care due to stigma or lack of information, young adults today are more likely to recognize symptoms early and consider their options. They’re also more comfortable questioning traditional healthcare systems and seeking alternatives that better fit their lifestyles.

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That’s where telehealth comes in.

Digital healthcare has expanded rapidly, allowing users to consult providers, receive diagnoses, and even get prescriptions. All without stepping into a doctor’s office. For young adults balancing work, school, and social lives, that convenience is key. It removes logistical barriers like long wait times, transportation, and scheduling conflicts, making it easier to actually follow through on care.

This shift is especially powerful in areas like sexual health, where stigma has historically been a major barrier. Platforms like Mistr are helping change that by offering fully online access to HIV prevention services, including consultations, at-home testing, and prescriptions for PrEP. PrEP is highly effective, reducing the risk of HIV transmission by about 99% when taken as prescribed, making it one of the most important tools in modern prevention.

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What makes services like this impactful isn’t just the medicine, it’s the accessibility. For many young adults, especially those in marginalized communities, being able to handle something as sensitive as HIV prevention privately and conveniently can make all the difference.

The Greater Impact on a Generation

Beyond sexual health, telehealth is also transforming mental health care, primary care, and chronic condition management. Therapy apps, virtual checkups, and prescription delivery services all reflect a broader shift toward healthcare that meets people where they already are: online.

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Of course, none of this means screen time is automatically healthy. Excessive use is still linked to issues like poor sleep, stress, and sedentary behavior. The key difference is how that time is used. Passive scrolling and misinformation can be harmful, but intentional, informed engagement can be empowering. And in a world where healthcare is increasingly digital, that lifestyle might actually be helping them stay one step ahead.

Have you checked your screen time recently? What can you do online that promotes a healthier version of you?