Madonna Previews ‘Confessions II’ in the Most Madonna Way Possible: Gay and Surrounded by Stars at The Abbey

BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 days ago

Credit: Instagram/madonna

On Saturday, April 25, Madonna debuted her new project titled “Confessions II.” The night was dubbed “Club Confessions” and was hosted at The Abbey, an iconic gay bar in West Hollywood. The surprise appearance included a performance of two songs from the artist’s upcoming album, “Love Sensation” and “Freedom.”

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A Very Gay Launch

The “Queen of Pop” has launched this new project, a sequel to her 2005 album “Confessions on the Dance Floor,” in the most Madonna way possible. At a gay bar surrounded by celebrities, influencers, and fans. Attendees included stars such as Cara Delevingne, Tom Daley, Tori Spelling, Lily Allen, Sky Ferreira, Addison Rae, Kali Uchis, Lola Young, and Vivian Jenna Wilson. Alongside queer icons including Willam, Trinity the Tuck, Morgan McMichaels, Gottmik, and Symone.

The invite list was strategic, a true reflection of the cultural crossroads that Madonna’s audience exists at. Both a mainstream chart-topping tastemaker and a safe place for LGBTQIA+ people that feels personal and specific.

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An Audience Decades in the Making

“Club Confessions” is part of a larger push by Madonna’s team to meet her fans in all sorts of places. On April 24, Madonna’s team ran an exclusive promotion on the gay dating app, Grindr. The partnership included a limited-edition vinyl picture disc, exclusive in-app content, and behind-the-scenes access to the album’s creation.

Madonna’s appeal to a queer fanbase is nothing new; it is built into the DNA of her music. In the late 1980’s, as the artist grew to fame, she was also one of the fiercest advocates during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the Boy Scouts, performed at Pride celebrations worldwide, and created music that speaks to coming out and living authentically.

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Launching her new project at a gay bar, surrounded by some of the most famous queer people in the world, is not surprising. It is a continuation of her reputation for embracing and defending queerness.

“Club Confessions” was a dual celebration, both for Madonna’s new project and for the birthday of Tristan Schukraft, owner of The Abbey and CEO of Mistr.

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What to Expect

Madonna’s 15th studio album, “Confessions II,” is set to be released on July 3, 2026. The project comes seven years after her last album, “Madame X,” and will be released under Warner Records. The artist released the project’s first track, “I Feel So Free,” on April 17, now available on all streaming platforms.