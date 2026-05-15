Juniper Blessing, the 19-Year-Old Trans College Student Stabbed Over 40 Times

BY: Nick Fulton Published 4 minutes ago

Credit: Instagram/juniperblessing and govmlg

On Sunday, May 10, University of Washington student Juniper Blessing was stabbed to death in off-campus housing. The transgender sophomore atmospheric and climate science major was identified by a statement made by Blessing’s family, obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican. Blessing’s murder is part of a larger, and terrifying, trend of violence experienced by trans people in America in 2026.

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Blessing’s Story

Blessing was just 19. Originally from Princeton, New Jersey, but most recently based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, she was a bright young person who was deeply loved by her community.

“Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known — highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others,” Blessing’s family said.

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Blessing was brutally stabbed as many as 40 times. Her body was discovered in a laundry room at Nordheim Court, a private apartment building just off the University of Washington’s campus.

On Wednesday, May 13, Christopher Michael Leahy turned himself in to the Bellevue Police Department for Blessing’s murder. Leahy is currently being held at King County Jail in Seattle, under a $10 million bail pending a homicide investigation. On Thursday, May 14, in front of a judge, Leahy was found to have probable cause for first-degree murder.

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Leahy’s motive has yet to be covered in court proceedings.

The Greater Body of Violence

Trans people are over four times more likely than cisgender people to experience violent crime. Nearly half of trans people in America report being sexually assaulted in their lifetime. 65% report experiencing homelessness. 54% report being victims of intimate partner violence. Blessing’s murder is not an isolated tragedy; it is part of a movement of hate and violence against trans people.

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Blessing’s story must continue to be told, because hers is not the only light we have lost. Trans people deserve to live lives with safe, bright futures where they can thrive and flourish.

“Juniper’s loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world,” Blessing’s family said. “Perhaps most importantly, Juniper was courageously living their life as who they were until it was cut tragically short.”

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This case is ongoing; more information is expected to be released soon regarding Leahy’s motive and court proceedings.