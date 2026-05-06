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Discover the Party, and Pack Out Your Own with Jack’d Events

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Published 22 hours ago

Jack'd Events.
Credit: Jack’d

Jack’d Events is opening the door for organizers to reach a wider audience by offering a simple, free way to promote gatherings of all kinds. From high-energy nightlife parties to laid-back community meetups, the platform makes it easy to submit events and connect with thousands of potential attendees. 

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Designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, Jack’d Events provides a valuable space where LGBTQIA+ communities can stay informed about what’s happening in their city, and around the world. Submitting an event is straightforward and comes at no cost, removing a common barrier for organizers who may not have large marketing budgets. Once an event is reviewed and approved, it becomes visible within the Jack’d app, where it can be discovered by users based on their geographic location. This geo-targeted approach ensures that events are reaching the people most likely to attend, whether they are in the same neighborhood or traveling to a nearby city.

Palm Springs Event.
Credit: Jack’d
All Shapes and Sizes of Fun

The platform supports a wide range of event types. Organizers can promote everything from intimate mixers and social gatherings to large-scale festivals and Pride celebrations. This flexibility allows both grassroots organizers and major event producers to benefit from the same visibility tools, creating a more connected and vibrant event ecosystem.

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One of the standout features of Jack’d Events is its ability to amplify local experiences. Smaller, community-driven gatherings often struggle to gain exposure, especially when competing with larger, well-funded events. By placing these events alongside bigger productions within the same app, Jack’d helps level the playing field and encourages users to explore a broader range of activities. This not only supports local organizers but also strengthens community ties by encouraging participation in diverse experiences.

Philly Pride.
Credit: Jack’d
Accessibility is Everything

The timing of events is also a key feature of Jack’d events. With real-time visibility and updates, users can stay informed about upcoming gatherings and make plans accordingly. This is particularly valuable during major occasions such as Pride weekends, when cities host multiple overlapping events and visitors are eager to experience as much as possible. Jack’d Events helps ensure that nothing gets overlooked.

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By making event submission free and accessible, and by leveraging geo-location to connect users with relevant experiences, Jack’d fosters a stronger sense of community. With this tool, organizers gain a powerful way to share their events, and users gain an easy way to discover them. It’s a win-win that highlights the importance of visibility, connection, and celebration within LGBTQIA+ spaces. Get the party started by submitting your event today: https://www.jackd.com/en/events

About Jack’d

Jack’d is the premier social app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, with over 15 million members worldwide. Use code BSCOTTPRIDE for one month of Jack’d Pro for free!

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Claim your free month now! 

Download Jack’d here!

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