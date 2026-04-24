Trump Brings Nicki Minaj and Nelly to Washington for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

BY: Nick Fulton Published 44 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner is bringing out the chart-topping grifters. Trump loyalist Nicki Minaj is set to join the President at the event tomorrow. Tonight, Nelly is expected to perform at the Executive Branch, an exclusive club owned by Donald Trump Jr. in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

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Credit: The Mega Agency

The Event Known as “Nerd Prom”

The WHCA Dinner is a high-profile yearly gathering of journalists who cover the White House and the elected officials who work in and around the White House. The Dinner is also attended by countless other elected officials and politicos. Every single U.S. president has attended at least one WHCA Dinner, except for Trump.

A tradition since 1921, Trump’s refusal to attend the event he says is due to the “tension” between his office and the press. This year’s Dinner will be his first, putting him in the same room with countless reporters he so often attacks and belittles.

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Minaj’s and Nelly’s MAGA Obsession

Minaj’s attendance at the event is not abnormal as a public figure, or given her politics.

Celebrities and special guests are typical. In 2009, during President Obama’s second term, guests including Ludacris, Chris Tucker, Alicia Keys, and Ashton Kutcher attended the WHCA Dinner. Minaj’s close alignment with Trump’s conservative policies has made this attendance less of a surprise and more of a moment for another eyeroll. Over the last year alone, Minaj has spoken at the United Nations at Trump’s request, spoken at a Turning Point USA gathering with far-right personality Erika Kirk, and labeled herself as Trump’s “number one fan.”

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This is also not the first MAGA moment for Nelly.

The Grammy-winning artist also performed at Trump’s inauguration ball last year. Nelly has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s time in office. The artist has claimed that previous performances were not political, but rather done out of respect for the Office of the President.

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The Real Cost of Siding with Trump

Both Nelly and Minaj have continued to stand behind Trump, while his administration has inflicted significant harm on Black people in America. Trump’s attacks on Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, food assistance, public education, his erasure of historical Black landmarks, and his prolonged war on DEI have continued to be part of his legacy of dehumanizing Black Americans.

The 2026 WHCA Dinner will be hosted on April 25 at the Washington Hilton.

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