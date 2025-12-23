From Rap Queen to MAGA Mouthpiece, A Timeline of Nicki Minaj’s Alt-Right Pivot

BY: Nick Fulton Published 7 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Nicki Minaj, long celebrated as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop, has kept in the headlines and not for her music, but for her increasingly visible alignment with MAGA. From lyrical references to social media posts praising President Trump’s statements, Minaj’s public actions have made her politics no secret. This timeline chronicles key moments when Minaj went MAGA.

October 2015 – Early Views on Trump

Before the rise of “MAGA” as a popular slogan, Nicki Minaj commented on then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In an interview she called Trump’s bid both “childish” and “hilarious,” saying it would make for good television, without endorsing him. At the time, she expressed uncertainty about where she stood politically.

Credit: The Mega Agency

September 2023 – “MAGA” Reference in Lyrics

On August 18, 2023, Minaj appeared on the track “Endless Fashion” by Lil Uzi Vert. Her verse included the lines: “I got a Republican doctor / Made my ass great again, MAGA.”

October 2024 – False Endorsement Claims

In late October 2024, some social media posts claimed that Minaj had endorsed Donald Trump for president. A PolitiFact fact-check found no credible evidence that she publicly endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.

November 1, 2025 – Social Media Praise of Trump’s Statements

In November 2025, Minaj shared a message on X reacting to a post by Donald Trump about claims of religious persecution in Nigeria. In that post she wrote that reading Trump’s message “made me feel a deep sense of gratitude” and emphasized religious freedom, adding “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion” and thanking “The President & his team for taking this seriously.”

This post was widely interpreted by commentators as showing alignment with a key talking point of Trump’s political circle, the emphasis on protecting Christians abroad, and hence generated attention as a possible political signal.

Mid-November 2025 – United Nations Speech

Later in November 2025, Nicki Minaj spoke at an event connected to the United Nations in New York, addressing what she described as alleged atrocities against Christians in Nigeria. Minaj thanked President Trump by name for prioritizing the issue, saying she stood for religious freedom and unity. She framed her remarks as personal and grounded in faith, though commentators linked the event to conservative and “MAGA-aligned” politics because the Trump administration had highlighted the same issue.

In a now-deleted post, Minaj even referred to her UN appearance as a “MAGA flex,” hinting at the perception her involvement was tied to that political movement.

Credit: The Mega Agency

Early December 2025 – Exchanges With Conservative Figures

In early December 2025, Vice President J.D. Vance praised Minaj on social media as she increasingly shared posts about the Trump administration’s activities and rhetoric. Minaj reposted content related to Trump’s administration (including a TikTok from an official White House account) and acknowledged his actions publicly. Even though she did not issue a formal campaign endorsement for any political candidate.

Mid-December 2025 – Minaj’s Transphobic Social Media Presence

Around mid-December 2025, Minaj’s social media activity added to the narrative of her association with MAGA-related themes. She began following Donald Trump on X, which was noted by commentators as significant given her public profile. She engaged in posts criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom, particularly around transgender rights issues. Which often feature in MAGA-aligned discourse, and praised conservative figures such as Vance in that context.

December 21, 2025 – Erika Kirk, AmericaFest, and Transphobic Nonsense

Minaj appeared on stage with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s annual gathering, AmericaFest. During a sit-down conversation with Kirk, Minaj dropped several transphobic lines, further validating her alt-right alignment. The appearance has since gone viral, drawing plenty of criticism online.

Minaj’s pro-Trump actions have intensified discussion about whether she is aligning with conservative political messaging ahead of a crucial election year where trans liberation, abortion access, and racial justice issues will be center stage.

What do you think about Nicki Minaj’s pivot to conservative politics?