The “Beez in the Trap” trend did not work out so well for the White House. However, Nicki Minaj appears to be standing by the Donald Trump administration. Minaj sparked controversy in early November after publicly thanking President Trump for drawing attention to alleged violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The drama began when Minaj reposted Trump’s Truth Social message about an “existential threat” to Nigerian Christians on her X account. She added her own caption: “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.” She also thanked the former president for addressing the issue.

The post quickly split her fanbase. Many of Minaj’s LGBTQIA+ supporters expressed outrage, accusing her of betraying the community’s core values. Not to mention, this got worse when the rapper continued to seemingly show Trump support on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Nicki Minaj Continues to Praise Trump

The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE



Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow ?????? https://t.co/hMa9hDZTbg — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 4, 2025

After giving Trump praise for acknowledging Christians facing harm in Nigeria, the femcee shouted out a fan who reposted a TikTok video of the White House using her hit record “Moment 4 Life” as the audio. While some took her excitement to mean that she’s full on MAGA, others wasted no time defending the artist.

During the week of Nov. 10, the White House posted another TikTok, using Minaj’s song “Va Va Voom.” In the video, you see a slideshow of Trump’s back facing the camera with text that reads, “2025 will be my year.” In the next slide, you see a credit to a director. The final slide shows Trump facing the camera on steps with text that summarizes the “accomplishments” he’s made while in office this year.

Is Nicki Minaj MAGA?

The burning question on the minds of many remains: Is Minaj is a MAGA supporter? While some folks belive that any form of praise for the administration is a greenlight for support, things get murky once you look at the actions of other folks.



In case you’ve been out of the loop, former Vice President Kamala Harris has openly praised Trump for the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire. And while the former VPOTUS has been very vocal about her disdain of Trump, her personal and professional feeling didn’ stop her from praising the man on taking a step to end the violence. So, one would ask, If the former VPOTUS can praise Trump for his efforts, why can Minaj? Moreover, why can’t Minaj be excited about her music being featured on various White House platforms?



It’s understandable why many folks are anti-Trump. However, your dislike for someone shouldn’t allow you to not give them praise when they do something good. While folks remain split about their feelings about the “Pink friday 2” rapper’s praise of Trump, her actions continue to show that she dances to the beat of her own drum and will do what she pleases — no matter the criticism.



So, is Minaj MAGA? Until the rapper stands firm and openly says she’s a Trump supporter, it’s best not to jump to conclusions.

