Blood on ICE’s Hands, Renee Good’s Story

On the morning of January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, was fatally shot by an agent of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in south Minneapolis. Good’s murder has drawn national attention as calls for ICE to leave communities continue to grow. Here’s what we know, and how you can help.

The Events of the Tragedy

Good was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck by gunfire during a federal law enforcement operation in the Portland Avenue South area of the city. The shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. in a residential neighborhood, just blocks from where George Floyd was brutally killed by police in 2020. A location that has heightened the symbolic weight of the incident, particularly for protestors and racial justice organizers.

The ICE operation was part of what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described as a large-scale immigration enforcement action. DHS said the ICE agent fired on Good after she purportedly attempted to “weaponize” her vehicle against officers. Federal officials, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump, defended the shooting as an act of self-defense. Community members, activists, and local political figures have made it clear that this murder was an act of aggression. Not the self-defense motivated accident the administration has attempted to push.

Videos that have since gone viral have shown the truth. Good’s murder was an act of senseless violence. The footage does not show Good making contact with an agent or aggressively trying to harm anyone. The ICE agent who shot Good has yet to be publicly identified.

Good was identified by family members and city leaders as a U.S. citizen, mother of three, and a strong member of her community. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told reporters that Good was “extremely compassionate… loving, forgiving, and affectionate” and that she was “an amazing human being.”

Reactions and Unrest

The shooting has prompted intense public reaction. Minneapolis city leaders criticized ICE’s presence and actions. The city council has called on federal agents to withdraw and demand accountability for Good’s death. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also condemned the use of force, pushing back on federal misinformation around Good’s murder.

Across the country, protests and vigils have been organized in response to the shooting, with advocates and civil rights groups denouncing the incident as an excessive use of force. Some lawmakers, including Representative Ilhan Omar, publicly called for a full investigation and accountability for ICE’s actions.

How You Can Help

There has been a GoFundMe put together for Good’s family in the wake of her death. If you want to get involved in protests and organizing against federal immigration raids and ICE deployments, there are several organizations consistently programming events. The National Immigration Law Center has created petitions and email templates for individuals to send to their elected leaders. The Immigrant Defense Project has developed resources for encounters with ICE and emergency plans. Indivisible has been hosting events across the country, aiming to resist the administration’s authoritarian decision-making.

There are also countless local protests happening across the country, from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles. Stay engaged with your local community organizers to keep current on how to join protesting efforts.

The killing of Renee Nicole Good has reignited national discussions about police violence, the use of deadly force, and the dangerous immigration enforcement tactics being used in American cities. Good’s murder has underlined that the White House’s authoritarian strategies not only fail to keep us safe, but they also have lethal consequences.

