Find Out The Real Reason Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Reportedly Battling to Have Horrifying Netflix Documentary Canned

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly said to be doing all he can to have the ‘The Reckoning’ canned.

Sean Combs is fighting to halt Netflix’s new documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning , and sources told RadarOnline.com the disgraced music mogul sees it as a “permanent cancel card” that could destroy any hope of rehabilitating his public image.

The former producer-turned-rapper, 56, known variously as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Diddy, and Love, is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution and remains engulfed by a wave of civil lawsuits.

Demand to Remove the Series

The four-part Netflix documentary, released last week, lays out decades of allegations of rape, s– trafficking, false imprisonment, and physical abuse brought by former partners, colleagues, and associates.

His lawyers have issued a cease and desist letter to Netflix demanding the series be removed, claiming it includes copyrighted material and private legal conversations never intended for public release.

According to a source with knowledge of the dispute, Combs sees the documentary as uniquely damaging.

The source told RadarOnline: “Sean knows this series basically locks the door on any comeback.”

Combs’ Dark Rise to Fame

“Once people see it, there’s no narrative left for him to spin. He believes getting it taken down is his only chance at avoiding total cultural exile,” the insider added. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the documentary charts Combs’ trajectory from a driven teenager desperate to break into the industry to a powerful entertainer draped in furs, drinking champagne, and walking red carpets with Jennifer Lopez. Advertisement But the rise, the film argues, was shadowed by chaos and violence. It revisits the fatal 1991 basketball game stampede that killed nine people, allegations Combs intimidated employees with baseball bats, and a 1995 shooting in which he allegedly attempted to pay a driver $50,000 to take the blame for a gun, a claim Combs denies. Advertisement Decades of Allegations Detailed The Reckoning also foregrounds accusations of s—– assault across decades. Viewers meet Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims Combs drugged and s——- assaulted her in 1991, recording the attack to show at parties. Singer Aubrey O’Day speaks on learning years later she was allegedly drugged and raped by Combs, having only discovered the details in a witness statement. Advertisement And music producer Rodney Jones claims being drugged and assaulted in a home filled with hidden cameras. One figure who does not appear but anchors the documentary is Cassie Ventura, now 38. Advertisement CCTV footage showing Combs punching, kicking, and dragging the singer through a hotel hallway became a turning point in 2023. Ventura sued him for rape and domestic violence and reportedly received a $20million settlement. The most incendiary material, however, has turned out to be footage filmed in the week before Combs’ arrest. Advertisement He had hired a videographer to document him in an apparent attempt to shape public perception. The series includes his phone call with a lawyer in which he says he’s “losing” his reputational battle on social media and demands his staff find “somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business.” Advertisement A second source claimed: “That pre-arrest footage terrified his team. It shows him frantically trying to rewrite the story, and that desperation exposes exactly what he never wanted the public to see.” Combs’ efforts to block the documentary come as scrutiny surrounding his alleged “freak-off” parties and long-rumored celebrity attendees intensifies, though the series largely does not delve into that territory. Advertisement Instead, it focuses on a documented pattern of allegations that, as one insider put it, “makes any kind of redemption for him almost unimaginable.” via: RadarOnline.com