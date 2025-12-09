Watch: Tyra Banks Accused of Being on Drugs After Reportedly Having a Meltdown About Santa Claus at Sydney Drag Club — ‘She’s So High!’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Tyra Banks’s bizarre rant at a Sydney drag club had fans reportedly confused.

Tyra Banks‘ erratic behavior onstage at a drag club in Australia has her fans worried about the former America’s Next Top Model host’s longtime sobriety after video of the incident surfaced on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former supermodel, 52, went on a wild, slurring rant about Santa Claus stealing things while promoting her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream in Sydney, leaving some people worried that she was seemingly on “drugs.”

Banks was seen wearing a long, canary-yellow wig and a matching yellow Santa hat in the video posted to X on Monday, December 8.

She told an unhinged story about how, after Santa Claus comes down the chimney, he tries to make a version of her ice cream with the cookies and milk children leave out for him.

“Child, he ain’t biting that cookie. He ain’t sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet … and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up. And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa s—!” she huffed with a sweaty face.

Unraveling Onstage

Banks was highly animated and slightly slurring as she went on to tell a rambling story about “magic” reindeer before doing a clumsy rap about the topic. Advertisement More clips showed the former Dancing With the Stars host’s onstage antics becoming increasingly unglued, as an audience shot showed members of the crowd with shocked expressions. Over one of the snippets, the words, “Somebody come collect Tyra Banks,” appeared. Advertisement “I think I’m going crazy,” Banks quipped in a fast-talking tone in one of the clips. Critics Go Off Banks’ Bizarre Appearance “The sweat, the wig being connected to the hat, the rant….there’s so much to unpack here,” one user on X commented about Banks going haywire/ Advertisement A user claimed, Banks was “so high,” while another wondered if the TVpersonality was “on drugs.” However, at least one user pointed out how Banks has always been a bit eccentric. Advertisement “This is normal Tyra. Y’all must’ve forgotten when she faked rabies on The Tyra Show back in the day. She knows how to commit,” they joked. Despite some fans thinking Banks was on drugs, she’s proudly stated that she’s never touched any narcotics or booze despite years in the modeling industry. Advertisement The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model boasted about waiting until she turned 50 in December 2023 to have her first proper cocktail. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!'” Banks said about trying booze for the first time. Advertisement She previously told fans in a 2011 e-mail, “I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality. I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.” via: RadarOnline.com

