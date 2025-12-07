Watch: See Moment Man Unable Retire Receives $1.77 Million Check After Viral GoFundMe [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

The 88-year-old veteran Ed Bambas, who couldn't retire because of lingering debts and had to keep working at a supermarket, burst into tears upon receiving the check, tearfully describing it as "something dreams are made out of." With the help of kind strangers around the world, content creator Samuel Weidenhofer raised $1.77 million for veteran Ed Bambas — and he's now shared a video of the emotional moment the 88-year-old man was presented with the check.

In an Instagram video Weidenhofer posted on Saturday, the influencer and Bambas reunited, embracing each other with a hug, before Weidenhofer asked the veteran what he did with the $400 he gave him.

Bambas admitted that he kept the money in his pocket because he wasn't sure if it was "a legitimate situation." The veteran also revealed that he was in over $225,000 in debt, from the money he used to take care of his sick wife, who later died, and he unfortunately had to keep working to make a living.

Bambas broke down when asked if he misses his late wife, before he also shared that his brother and wife both have cancer, and he hasn't been able to visit them because he can't afford it. Weidenhofer then introduced him to a man who appeared to be a financial adviser to help set up a trust for him and his family, free of charge.

Then came the big surprise. Weidenhofer brought Bambas into another room, which included news crews, and what was revealed to be a large posterboard check under a blanket.

"I want to reveal that this is one of the largest individual fundraisers in GoFundMe history. If you want, you will be able to retire, because we raised you $1.77 million," Weidenhofer said, unveiling the check.

Bambas burst into tears, and he and Weidenhofer emotionally embraced.

"This is something dreams are made out of," Bambas said tearfully, before later telling the press, "I cannot express in any words how thankful I am to all the people."

When a reporter asked what he would tell his wife if he could, Bambas replied, "Thank you, Honey."

"I appreciate everything you've done," he added, continuing to sob.

Watch the emotional video, above.

"Ed is 88. A Veteran. A man who kept working because of $225K+ in debt he didn't want to leave to his family. ??," Weidenhofer captioned the video. "And today… we handed him a check for $1.77 million. He cried. We cried. And his life is forever changed. ???."



"Thank you to everyone who made this miracle possible," he added. "This is so much bigger than Ed, it's proof that humanity is still beautiful…"

A content creator with a goal to help an 88-year-old man who fell on hard times finally retire has "shattered every expectation," after the man's story touched the internet.

Samuel Weidenhofer, a creator with more than 2.3 million followers who specializes in doing good deeds to those in need, first shared the story of Ed Bambas earlier this week in a video that has been liked nearly 800K times on Instagram. Bambas had been nominated for Weidenhofer's assistance by someone who recognized his hard work at a local Detroit grocery store.

"Ed is 88 years old, an Army veteran, and he still works five days a week, eight hours a day. He has never received the pension he earned after a lifetime of hard work, and he lost his wife years ago," Weidenhofer explained in a GoFundMe set up in Bambas' name.

"Despite everything," he added, "Ed shows up every day with quiet dignity, strength, and perseverance. His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans face incredible challenges just to survive."

The video shows the creator approaching Bambas at work, explaining he had been nominated.

Bambas explains he still has to work, after he retired in 1999, but has his pension taken "away from me" when General Motors went bankrupt in 2012. He adds that his wife died seven years prior, saying, "she was sick when I lost my pension."

When asked if he's "struggling," Bambas admits, "a little bit."

"I was also in the Army back in 1996. The thing that hurt me the most was when my wife was really sick, they took the pension, they also took the health care coverage and all but $10,000 of my life insurance," he continued, getting choked up. "So I sold my house, sold the property I had and we made it through. My wife died 7 years ago, since then I've been trying to re-establish myself. I work 5 days a week, 8 hours a day. I don't have enough income."

When asked what his dream is, he said, "Live a little, of somewhat, the life I was hoping for."

The video ends with Weidenhofer saying he was going to "try and get people to help you retire," before giving him a $400 tip to get things started. Bambas again breaks down in tears, adding, "I don't know what to say, it'll go a long way to help me."

In his GoFundMe, Weidenhofer said Bambas "completely humbled me," saying he set up the fundraiser to "help Ed live the life he deserves to finally give him some relief, comfort and the peace of mind that comes from knowing he can enjoy his later years without constant struggle."

"Every dollar we raise will go directly to supporting him: helping with living expenses, medical care, and the small joys that make life meaningful," he continued. "Ed fought for his country, he worked his whole life, and now it's our turn to fight for him. Let's show Ed that the same bravery and commitment he gave to his country and community does not go unnoticed. ??"

Well, it definitely didn't go unnoticed.

The story went viral and, in just 36 hours, the fundraiser had already raised more than $1 million. As of this morning, it's surpassed the original $1 million goal, sitting at $1.5 mil and still climbing.

"In just under 36 hours, we've shattered every expectation, raising over $1,000,000 for Ed Bambas, a remarkable 88-year-old veteran who has been working 5 days a week, 8 hours a day, just to get by," Weidenhofer posted in an Instagram update.

"After losing his pension and his wife 7 years ago, Ed has fought to rebuild his life from scratch, giving everything he has just to regain some stability," he continued. "Now, thanks to the generosity of this unbelievable community, Ed can finally stop worrying about survival. He can live the life he always dreamed of, and do so with the peace and comfort he's earned after years of struggle."

Though the story has started to make headlines, Weidenhofer insisted that "for Ed, this is still a surprise" — promising another update is coming soon.

Bambas, however, did speak with the local FOX affiliate on Wednesday — telling the outlet, "It's inspiring for me personally to see a story and see what he does every day. I think everyone around the world is kind of seeing the same thing now."