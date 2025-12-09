La Toya Jackson Breaks Silence Amid Concerns Over Thin Appearance After Fans Sound Alarm Over ‘Health Challenges’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

La Toya Jackson is reportedly on an organic diet.

The Heart Don’t Lie singer, 69, returned to Instagram to share a video of herself walking in the exact same outfit that people initially commented on.

“I hear you, I see you, I send you love, and I wish to say! Enjoy your weekend with all positivity!” Jackson wrote while the song Enjoy Every Moment by Noa Belle played in the background.

Commenters immediately piped in with their thoughts, with one person writing, “Everyone is talking about her being thin. She looks really great to me; she has always been thin. What people aren’t noticing is how tall she is standing. Up and walking! She has amazing posture and is still dressing beautifully and femininely.”

Another person felt like Jackson’s caption was instructing people to back off, as they noted, “She said ‘I see and here y’all,’ which was the nicest way to say ‘mind y’all business.’ Instead of commenting on her weight, I think this gentle soul just wants you ladies and gents positive vibes…”

While there was some mention of her body, as was seen in the aforementioned comment about her being “thin,” one user suggested “these comments have been scrubbed,” implying negative discourse around Jackson’s meek frame was being removed by someone managing her account.

As Radar reported, Jackson’s small body was concerning to fans last week on her Instagram.

“She’s always been petite, but I’m beginning to worry about her. I hope she is ok,” one worried follower chimed in to say at the time.

“I’m concerned about how tiny you look! Please stay healthy,” another added. A user had her back, however, and defended her being thin, writing, “Y’all please don’t be unkind. I think La Toya is having some health challenges.”

La Toya Jackson’s Doctor’s Office Visits

Last month, Jackson shared two videos of herself at a doctor’s office and wasn’t completely clear with fans as to what was going on.

I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good and I hope you guys have a great day, bye,” she said at the time.

“Guess where I am on this Monday morning?” she asked her followers in a second clip shared later that week, showcasing herself at the same doctor’s office. “You guessed, that place again. I’m constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”

While some fans are worried about her health, Jackson previously explained the way she eats contributes to her remaining so slender.

“I’m strictly organic,” she spilled. “I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants. So it’s a cruciferous diet basically, and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us.”

via: RadarOnline.com