‘Real Housewives’ Divorce Bombshell — The Truth About Beloved TV Couple’s Marriage After Facing Financial Struggles

Recently, a rumor about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Roseand her husband, Justin Rose, surfaced.

Advertisement

On the Instagram account @therealhousewiveszone, it claimed The Zone said Justin was “allegedly preparing to blindside” Whitney “with divorce papers and end their marriage after her disastrous business failures.”

“Justin has been sick and tired of the show for years but has stuck around because of the money,” a source claimed. “His reputation has been in tatters, and now Whitney has blown all their life savings, he is ready to leave her.”

Advertisement

Whitney Rose Allegedly ‘Knows Justin Is Close to Ending it All’

During the Season 6 premiere, Whitney discussed her business ventures that went awry, as she revealed, “I have a business that failed. That’s it,” and alleged Justin had gone “all in” with her on the venture.

Advertisement

“And now we have nothing,” she somberly shared. “I failed all my employees, I failed my customers, I failed my family. Like, I just feel, like, the weight of everyone that this has affected.”

The insider added Whitney was “terrified” but “knows Justin is close to ending it all. He is sick of her lies and is tired of fighting her over the finances. He is speaking with divorce lawyers right now to end the marriage.”

Advertisement

‘I Didn’t Listen… It Just Sucks’

Radar reached out to a source close to the situation, who confirmed rumblings about Whitney and Justin getting divorced are nothing but “rumors.”

They added it is also “not true” the pair will be getting divorced, regardless of the online chatter.

Advertisement

On this past week’s episode of RHOSLC, Whitney opened up about her and Justin’s failed business ventures and how they have impacted their marriage.

Whitney began the conversation by telling Justin it “hurt” to discover a “large transfer” from their bank account to one of their vendors.

Advertisement

“It just sucks because my intuition going into this knew not to do it, and I didn’t listen,” she emotionally confessed. “Because I would have never f****** done this.”

In her confessional, Whitney got candid about what went down, sharing, “We took Wild Rose Beauty, and we merged it into a new entity. Unfortunately, I’ve made a really bad decision, and right now I’m fighting to get out of ownership of this company. I’m fighting to get my name off of it, to remove me as an owner, and to get back my biggest asset, which is my Wild Rose Beauty name, brand, and inventory.”

Advertisement

She then informed Justin her vision was to sell Wild Rose Beauty in big-name retailers and, as she was beginning to make progress on that front, he got her to agree to go into a direct-to-consumer, multilevel marketing business model instead.

“You all flashed numbers in front of me. I just feel like I had no other choice,” she declared, through tears. “But I did it because I trust you. And I’m really mad at myself. This was the first time that you believed that Wild Rose Beauty could go to the next level… if I did it your way.”

Advertisement

“As much as I’m trying not to resent you … it’s hard to separate you from that,” she told Justin.

When asked by a producer if the issues in her business had impacted her marriage, she confirmed that they had.

Advertisement

“In the beginning, when it was all crumbling, it did bring Justin and I closer,” she said. “It’s really made me struggle, because separation from the business and the marriage, it all became one. And now … I don’t know what I need. And so, yeah, it has affected my marriage because I just am kind of just there.”

Justin admitted he could “feel the resentment” from Whitney.

“I made a mistake,” he admitted. “I definitely get what you’re saying about the belief in your business before this, and you thinking that this is the only way I thought that it could be successful. And that’s not the case. I always thought and knew that your company is going to be successful. I just thought that this was a way that we could work together.”

Advertisement

“That was my everything,” Whitney replied, ending the conversation. “Aside from you and the kids and our family, this is my everything. Now it’s gone.”