BY: Kara Johnson Published 5 hours ago

Credit: Karola G/Pexels

The holiday season often brings with it a cherished tradition: gathering around the television with loved ones to indulge in festive films. From timeless classics to modern rom-coms, holiday movies have become an integral part of how many families celebrate, offering comfort, laughter, and a touch of magic. However, for a long time, these heartwarming narratives largely overlooked the rich and diverse experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. Mainstream holiday films rarely reflected queer love, family dynamics, or holiday joys, leaving many feeling unrepresented in these beloved seasonal traditions.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the landscape of holiday cinema has undergone a dramatic evolution. In recent years, an incredible array of LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch has emerged, finally bringing queer stories into the festive spotlight. These films range from sweet, groundbreaking romantic comedies to poignant dramas that explore the complexities of queer identity during the holidays. They offer much-needed representation, allowing LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies to see their own lives, loves, and families celebrated on screen. This shift makes the holiday season more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

The Reel Deal

Watching films during the holiday season has become a cherished tradition for many families, as these stories tap into something deeply human. Holiday movies offer a comforting escape, a sense of nostalgia, and a shared experience that unites people. They often feature themes of love, forgiveness, community, and the spirit of giving, reinforcing values many hold dear during this special time of year. This ritual creates lasting memories, building a bridge between generations as families revisit favorites year after year.

Advertisement

For the LGBTQIA+ community, the emergence of queer-inclusive holiday films means more than just entertainment; it signifies a significant milestone. It signifies recognition, validation, and a seat at the holiday table that was historically denied to them. These films provide mirrors for queer individuals to see themselves reflected, and windows for allies to better understand and celebrate diverse experiences. As studios invest in more diverse storytelling, these new LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch are quickly becoming cherished traditions for a broader audience, expanding the definition of who belongs in a holiday narrative.

Deck the Halls with Diversity: Must-See LGBTQIA+ Holiday Movies to Watch

1. “Happiest Season” (2020)

One of the most talked-about and groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch is “Happiest Season.” Starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, this film from director Clea DuVall brought a mainstream, star-studded lesbian rom-com to the holiday genre. The story follows Abby (Stewart) as she spends Christmas with her girlfriend Harper’s (Davis) conservative family. Harper has not yet come out to them. The film explores themes of family acceptance, identity, and the pressures of the holidays, combining humor and heart. It broke streaming records and proved a massive appetite for queer holiday stories.

Advertisement

2. “Single All The Way” (2021)

Credit: Cottonbro Studios/Pexels

Netflix delivered another festive treat with “Single All The Way,” a charming and hilarious gay rom-com. The film stars Michael Urie as Peter, who convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend during a Christmas visit home. Of course, genuine feelings soon develop. Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy provide standout comedic performances as Peter’s enthusiastic family members. This movie offers pure, joyful holiday fluff, embracing the classic rom-com tropes with a delightful queer twist. It is a perfect addition to your list of LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch.

3. “The Christmas Setup” (2020)

Lifetime made history with “The Christmas Setup,” their first holiday movie featuring a same-sex couple as the central romance. The story centers on Hugo (Ben Lewis), a New York City lawyer who returns home for the holidays. His best friend, Madelyn (Ellen Wong), orchestrates a setup with Hugo’s former high school crush, Patrick (Blake Lee). The film is a sweet, earnest, and completely traditional holiday romance. It delivers all the cozy feels without shying away from its queer protagonists, making it a pioneering and essential entry in LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch.

Advertisement

4. “Under the Christmas Tree” (2021)

Another delightful addition to the Hallmark Channel’s inclusive lineup is “Under the Christmas Tree.” This charming film features a lesbian romance between Alma (Elise Bauman), a Christmas tree whisperer, and Charlie (Tattiawna Jones), an ambitious marketing executive. Their paths cross when Charlie’s boss demands she secure Alma’s rare Christmas tree. What begins as a professional interaction soon blossoms into a sweet holiday love story. The film’s gentle humor and genuine chemistry make it a standout among LGBTQIA+ holiday movies.

5. “A New York Christmas Wedding” (2020)

For those who enjoy a touch of fantasy and drama with their holiday cheer, “A New York Christmas Wedding” offers a unique viewing experience. The film follows Jennifer, who is about to marry her fiancé, David. However, an angel shows her what her life would have been like if she had pursued her true feelings for her childhood best friend, Gabrielle, who died years ago. This movie explores alternate realities and lost loves during the holiday season, offering a poignant and emotional LGBTQIA+ story.

Advertisement

The Gift of Representation

Credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

The rise of LGBTQIA+ holiday movies signifies a crucial shift in storytelling. It reflects a growing understanding that love, family, and holiday spirit come in countless forms. These films are not just niche productions; many have achieved mainstream success, proving that audiences universally embrace authentic and diverse narratives. This expansion of the holiday film canon benefits everyone.

By showcasing queer joy, challenges, and enduring love, these movies contribute to a more inclusive cultural landscape. They help break down stereotypes and foster empathy, making the holiday season truly for all. As we move forward, we can expect even more wonderful LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch, further enriching our festive traditions and ensuring that every family sees their own magic reflected on screen. It is a beautiful gift for the holidays, and one that promises to keep giving for years to come.

Advertisement

Which one of these LGBTQIA+ holiday movies to watch do you think will become a timeless classic, and why? Let us know in the comments.