Jada Pinkett Smith’s Chilling ‘Warning’: Actress Reportedly ‘Told Husband Will’s Pal He’d Go Missing or Catch a Bullet if He Kept Gossiping About Her’ — Bombshell $3Million Lawsuit Claims

BY: LBS STAFF
Published 2 minutes ago
Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly gave chilling threats to the best friend of husband Will, according to new claims made in bombshell new lawsuit.
Jada Pinkett Smith warned her husband Will’s best friend he’d “go missing” or “catch a bullet” if he continued to gossip about the couple.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claims come from a new lawsuit filed by Bilaal Salaam, who is suing Jada for $3million after accusing her of inflicting emotional distress.
Chilling Threats
According to his filing, Jada, 54, approached Salaam with a posse of seven in the lobby of a hotel in Calabasas, California, during a private gathering for Will’s 53rd birthday in September 2021.
Salaam, who is representing himself in the case — filed in Los Angeles Superior Court — claims Jada became “verbally aggressive,” threatening him before demanding he sign a non-disclosure agreement “or else,” at which point he allegedly left for his car, with one of the seven associates following him to continue issuing “verbal threats.”
Salaam – who made a cameo appearance in Will’s 2000 movie The Legend of Bagger Vance – described himself in his suit as “a best friend for nearly 40 years.”
“This relationship is confirmed by Will Smith’s published memoir, Will, which features plaintiff by name and/or photograph, and public testimony by actor D.L. Hughley,” he wrote
Setting His Sights On Will
Salaam claims he endured harrowing consequences, including PTSD, the onset of high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, gaining 100 pounds and was “forced into self-exile for nearly two years” which, he says cost him his long-term romantic relationship and the opportunity to see his children.
Speaking after filing the papers, Salaam said he is “seeking justice for the atrocities committed against me by Will and Jada.”
And he clarified that while the three counts target his former best friend’s wife, he says he plans to file against 57-year-old Will as well.
Salaam says he was threatened again immediately after the 2022 Oscars when Will famously slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife’s alopecia.
Serious Claims Made Against Jada
Actor Duane Martin contacted him asking for his help with crisis management, but he said he refused because “his conscience would not allow him to be involved in any cover-up or deceptive PR campaign.”
Martin told him he would have “serious problems with Jada if he refused to help,” his papers claim.
He then received threats from three of Smith’s associates, he claimed.
The threats intensified when it became known he was planning a memoir about his time with the Smiths.
Salaam is even suing Jada for “intentional infliction of emotional distress” because she denied that she had ever seen her husband engage in sexual or intimate behavior with men.
He claimed she knew this was false because he had released a video showing Will grope actor and Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro – “including his penis, nipple and buttocks” – in front of Jada and her children.
He claimed her denial “was a deliberate effort to discredit” him and it implied his earlier statements about Will were “inaccurate, delusional, or fabricated, causing severe public ridicule and loss of credibility.”
All the pressure meant that Salaam’s luxury jewelry brand, Bopulent, – which he claimed had celebrity endorsements from Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davisand Snoop Dogg – was destroyed, he claimed.
And, he claimed, his whistleblower memoir, for which he was projected to receive a $500,000 advance had to be suspended “out of fear and emotional collapse.”
The court document claim Jada “began a coordinated media smear campaign against Salaam appearing on iHeartMedia radio program.”
On the show, she “falsely stated” that Salaam “had attempted a “money shakedown… suggesting Plaintiff engaged in criminal extortion,” according to the documents.
The court document goes on to say Jada publicly stated she and her husband were going to sue him, damaging his reputation, but never followed through.
via: RadarOnline.com