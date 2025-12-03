Jada Pinkett Smith’s Chilling ‘Warning’: Actress Reportedly ‘Told Husband Will’s Pal He’d Go Missing or Catch a Bullet if He Kept Gossiping About Her’ — Bombshell $3Million Lawsuit Claims

Jada Pinkett Smith warned her husband Will’s best friend he’d “go missing” or “catch a bullet” if he continued to gossip about the couple.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claims come from a new lawsuit filed by Bilaal Salaam, who is suing Jada for $3million after accusing her of inflicting emotional distress.

Chilling Threats

According to his filing, Jada, 54, approached Salaam with a posse of seven in the lobby of a hotel in Calabasas, California, during a private gathering for Will’s 53rd birthday in September 2021.

Salaam, who is representing himself in the case — filed in Los Angeles Superior Court — claims Jada became “verbally aggressive,” threatening him before demanding he sign a non-disclosure agreement “or else,” at which point he allegedly left for his car, with one of the seven associates following him to continue issuing “verbal threats.”

Salaam – who made a cameo appearance in Will’s 2000 movie The Legend of Bagger Vance – described himself in his suit as “a best friend for nearly 40 years.”

“This relationship is confirmed by Will Smith’s published memoir, Will, which features plaintiff by name and/or photograph, and public testimony by actor D.L. Hughley,” he wrote

Setting His Sights On Will