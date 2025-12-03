Diddy’s Reaction to Dawn Richard Lawsuit Days Before Arrest Seen In New Docuseries

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

“Now all of a sudden I’m this person, I’m this monster. F–k that, man. Gloves coming off,” Diddy exclaimed, reacting to the news of the lawsuit prior to his 2024 arrest. Advertisement Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard sued Sean “Diddy” Combs before his arrest in 2024 and a new documentary is showing his reaction.

Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning — which premiered Tuesday, December 2 — shows the 56-year-old reacting just moments after he received the news of the suit. In her filing, Richard claimed Diddy groped, terrorized, and belittled her while working on Making the Band; he has denied the allegations. Advertisement

“Dawn Richard just dropped a lawsuit on me. For $30 million,” Diddy said in a clip from the new docuseries.

Diddy — who is currently in Fort Dix in New Jersey serving out his 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act — was seen walking outside in New York moments after hearing the news and then snaps a selfie with a fan. Advertisement

As the fan leaves, he continues discussing the lawsuit with his entourage.

He referred to the accusations as “so fictitious and crazy.” Advertisement

He added: “I’m like, ‘What the f–k?'”

“They’re crashing out,” he said.

“This girl that was in my group that was on my last album — you’re on my last album, now all of a sudden I’m this person, I’m this monster. F–k that, man. Gloves coming off,” he added.

The documentary — which is from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — revealed that the footage was filmed by a videographer who Diddy hired to follow him shortly before his arrest. The filmmakers then “obtained this footage” after Diddy was arrested and taken into custody. Advertisement

Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024.

Before the doc was released, Diddy’s spokesperson issued a statement slamming the project, via TMZ.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece … Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work,” said Juda Engelmayer. Advertisement

“Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy,” the statement continued. “If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.”

The statement also criticized 50 Cent’s involvement in the doc, calling him a “longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.” Advertisement

In a further statement to Variety, Combs’ legal team said they’re “not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary. Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years.”

Back in July, a jury found Combs not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. On the two counts of transportation for prostitution, Combs was found guilty. The judge later sentenced him to 50 months — or a little more than four years — in prison. He was also ordered to pay $500K in fines. Advertisement via: TooFab