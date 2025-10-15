BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

Credit: Canva/Africa Images

Every October, communities around the world take a moment to recognize the importance of being seen for who we are. International Pronouns Day, which falls on Oct.15 this year, reminds us that language carries weight. The words we use reflect how we value one another. For trans and nonbinary people, as well as genderqueer individuals, being referred to by the right pronouns is not a preference or a trend. It’s a basic expression of respect. This day calls for awareness that extends beyond online posts and hashtags.

Advertisement

How International Pronouns Day Began

According to The Rainbow Stores, International Pronouns Day was created in 2018 by LGBTQIA+ activist Shige Sakurai of My Pronouns. Sakuri created it with the powerful idea that everyone deserves to have their pronouns respected. The event takes place each year on the third Wednesday in October. Local advocates decide how to honor the day in ways that fit their communities.

Each year, advocates host various grassroots activities for the community to participate in. That flexibility has become part of its strength. This event centers marginalized voices, especially those who experience overlapping forms of discrimination.

Advertisement

International Pronouns Day’s grassroots structure keeps it open and community-driven. Its message grows through the voices and creativity of those who live these experiences every day.

What Support Looks Like in Practice

Credit: Canva/diversifylens

Support during International Pronouns Day is about action. Allies can start by using people’s correct pronouns and correcting mistakes without making the moment uncomfortable. It’s about taking responsibility rather than centering guilt. Conversations about pronouns should come with humility. Not everyone will get it right immediately, but growth happens through openness. Listening to trans and nonbinary voices, especially those who often go unheard, helps.

Advertisement

This year, the day feels especially urgent in America. At the beginning of 2025, the Trump administration formally barred federal workers from listing their pronouns in email signatures, calling it part of a “gender ideology,” The New York Times reported. The move signaled how easily respect can be politicized. For many, International Pronouns Day now serves as a reminder that acknowledgment and inclusion are still being debated at the highest levels of power. It’s a moment to push back against that erasure and affirm that visibility is a fundamental aspect of humanity.

International Pronouns Day encourages people to engage at every level, from personal interactions to community change. Respect is not a single act; it’s a daily practice.

Advertisement

The Power of Respect

At its heart, International Pronouns Day reminds us that language shapes our understanding of each other. The simple act of asking and using someone’s pronouns can affirm their identity and dignity. Representation starts when we acknowledge that everyone deserves to be addressed truthfully.

By showing up, listening, and learning, people can help build communities rooted in authenticity and care. The goal isn’t just awareness but lasting change. And that begins with how we speak to one another.

Advertisement

How do you show respect for others’ pronouns in your daily life? Share your thoughts in the comments.