Snapchat has abruptly canceled influencer Jeff Perla’s popular gay talk show, “Oh Dear I’m Queer,” leaving fans shocked. The show aired its final episode without warning, and Snapchat hasn’t explained why. Now, Perla is speaking out about the cancellation and teasing whether “Oh Dear I’m Queer” might return on another platform.

Jeff Perla says Snapchat removed his show for “sexual content.”

Snapchat hasn’t issued any public statement about why it pulled the plug on Perla’s show. However, Perla shared details in an emotional Instagram video. He said his production team received notice that the show was terminated after three violations for “explicit and sexual content.”

“’Oh Dear I’m Queer’ is officially canceled on Snapchat. For some reason, they’re still using my videos and putting ads in my videos, even though they’re saying I went against community guidelines,” Perla said in the video.

The host didn’t hold back in criticizing Snapchat’s actions. In exclusive comments to PRIDE, Perla said the platform profited from his uncensored queer content for two years before suddenly changing course. “I built a space that was unapologetically queer-friendly, raw, and real,” he told the outlet. “Snapchat loved my content enough to plaster ads on it for two years, and now all of a sudden, with these new terms and conditions, I’m suddenly too much for them.”

He even claims Snap is still running advertisements on his old videos but has stopped paying him, calling it “censorship” and “exploitation.” “This isn’t just censorship, it’s exploitation, and I’m hoping platforms take the steps to work with their creators on how to work together instead of just eliminating them off their platforms,” Perla said. “My message to other creators is to be careful building a business relying on these big corporations. If any social media platform was suddenly deleted tomorrow, what do you have to financially fall back on?”

Will “Oh Dear I’m Queer” live on elsewhere?

As of now, Perla hasn’t announced any concrete plans to bring “Oh Dear I’m Queer” to a new home. While he’s staying quiet about the show’s future, Perla could easily find a new platform or streaming service eager to feature his unapologetic voice and loyal fan base.

It’s no wonder the cancellation hit hard – “Oh Dear I’m Queer” had become a phenomenon in its own right. The Snapchat series debuted in 2023 and quickly gained a devoted following. The show’s format was like a queer friend group chat come to life. It often featured cheeky segments where guests would swap Grindr messages, share coming-out tales, and even flash their favorite underwear.

Each week, Perla took his audience from city streets to sunny gay beach resorts. He interviewed men around the world about everything from wild hookup tales to first-date disasters. Over two years, the series drew tons of monthly viewers on Snapchat’s Discover channel and became one of the platform’s most talked-about LGBTQIA+ shows. It also attracted sponsorships and ads before Snapchat suddenly pulled the plug.

