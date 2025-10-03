BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/@sawyerhemsley

Sawyer Hemsley just gave the internet something sweeter than a new Crumbl flavor — he hard-launched his relationship. In a social media post, the Crumbl co-founder went Instagram official with his boyfriend. The move followed a very public and emotional coming-out moment Hemsley shared in late August. It reinforced his message that he is telling his own story on his own terms.

Advertisement

Hemsley co-founded Crumbl with his cousin Jason McGowan in 2017 in Logan, Utah, after perfecting what they billed as the ideal milk chocolate chip recipe. The brand exploded by pairing a rotating weekly menu and highly visual social content with a franchise model. Today, Crumbl operates nationally and internationally. It boasts well over a thousand storefronts, with no signs of slowing down. The company has gone from a college side hustle to a massive cookie empire.

Now, the cookie maker is opening up about another sweet side of his life. He has gone public with his boyfriend, leaving many to wonder who the new guy is.

Advertisement

Sawyer Hemsley’s boyfriend is a real estate agent.

Hemsley boldly declared his love for his new boyfriend on Instagram, making no secret of their love. “The best part of my summer,” Hemsley wrote. “These past few months have been some of the happiest of my life. This season has been one I’ll never forget — full of memories, laughter, and a camera roll that tells the story better than I could.”

Hemsley’s new beau has been identified online as Antonio Bruno, a Beverly Hills–based real estate agent who represents luxury estates and works with a high-end client roster. Bruno’s Instagram and business bio highlight his background in finance and compliance before he pivoted to real estate.

For fans curious about who Bruno is, his professional profile describes him as a luxury estates agent with broad experience and ties to high-end clients in Los Angeles. His website outlines his career path, which includes previous work in sales and legal compliance.

Advertisement

“Prior to real estate, Antonio honed his skills in finance, legal compliance, and sales to help transition into his career in real estate,” Bruno’s bio reads. “He’s a diligent multitasker and well-versed in the financial and legal components of real estate. With outstanding networking skills, Antonio’s client list has grown to include finance CEO’s, notable developers, and well-known individuals in the entertainment industry.”

Sawyer Hemsley came out after facing months of speculation.

The move came almost exactly a month after Hemsley posted a long, vulnerable message on Instagram. Hemsley explained that online speculation had made him the subject of viral discourse – particularly on TikTok.

“Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words,” Hemsley wrote on Instagram. “The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

Advertisement

How do you feel about public figures having to address online speculation before they’re ready? Comment below!