Ranmore Edwards says he’s not the villain in this story — pleading not guilty after prosecutors claimed he and a group of teenagers were responsible for a heinous attack. He now fights allegations that he assaulted a transgender woman and committed a hate crime. Prosecutors charged Edwards with second-degree assault and a hate crime enhancement for allegedly attacking Nikki Armstrong, a 39-year-old trans woman, in Renton, Wash., on Sept. 15.

Ramodre “Ranmore” Edwards has pleaded not guilty.

When Edwards appeared in court, the judge found probable cause, set bail at $300,000, and ordered him held. Edwards maintains his innocence. According to King 5, he pleaded not guilty to both charges, denying involvement. His defense has signaled it will contest the evidence, argue mistaken identity or lack of bias motive, and challenge whether there’s sufficient evidence linking him to the slurs or the assault itself.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say that this was not just a random attack — they argue it was motivated by bias against Armstrong’s gender identity. They lean heavily on Armstrong’s statements, witness video, and transphobic slurs allegedly shouted during the assault.

A conviction for second-degree assault in Washington carries up to 10 years in prison and/or significant fines. With the hate crime enhancement, the penalties could increase if the jury or judge determines that Edwards attacked Armstrong because of her transgender status.

Nikki Armstrong was left shaken by the attack.

According to the Renton Reporter, Armstrong encountered a group of four males near the Renton Transit Center around 8:18 p.m. Earlier that evening, Armstrong alleges that the group was harassing people — including one in a wheelchair — and she told them to stop. Later, as she walked back through that area, she said she saw them again. Court documents state they chased her, knocked her to the ground, and repeatedly beat her while yelling homophobic and transphobic insults.

“The main pain I’ve been in is when I was down on the ground, they were stomping on me, and kicking me in the ribs,” Armstrong told the Renton Reporter. “So my ribs are in absolute agony. It’s still really hard to stand up, move around, and breathe.”

One suspect allegedly strangled or choked her while others landed punches and kicks — to her head, torso, and ribs — even after she fell. Armstrong told police she believed she was going to die in those moments. She suffered multiple broken bones in her nose, occipital bone, and orbital bone, among others. She also lost consciousness during the assault. A witness video — cited in the charging paperwork — shows the group violently punching and kicking her.

Edwards is one of four defendants. The others are three teenage boys — ages 15, 17, and 16 — who prosecutors say participated in the assault. The 15- and 17-year-old brothers were arrested near the scene soon after, charged in juvenile court with second-degree assault and hate crime enhancements. They’ve pleaded not guilty. The 16-year-old was arrested later, and prosecutors have asked a judge to find probable cause to hold him. Edwards surrendered on Sept. 18, after a family member recognized his image on a Crime Stoppers posting and urged him to turn himself in.

