Say What Now? Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Is Why Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Believe In The Moon Landing

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Khloé admitted feeling guilty but remained resolute, declaring, “I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!” in response to Kim’s viral moment where she confessed to doubting the moon landing. Advertisement Khloé Kardashian is revealing she is the reason sister Kim questions the moon landing.

On the Thursday, Oct. 30, episode of The Kardashians, Kim went viral after she revealed that she doesn’t believe the 1969 moon landing really happened — while trying to convince her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson to have the same doubts. Advertisement

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and … the other one,” Kim told Paulson during the episode in between takes on set of the Hulu series, referring to astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Now, fans know where Kim’s belief of the conspiracy theories began … Khloé! Advertisement

“I don’t believe in the moon landing,” Khloé admitted to People in an interview published on Tuesday, November 18.

“That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!” Advertisement

Since the moment from The Kardashians went viral, experts have come out stating that the moon landing did happen.

“Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote on social media. Advertisement

“I don’t think it happened,” Khloé confirmed. “I think me and my brother [Rob Kardashian], we’ve fed her a lot of information. I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!”

The mother of two also added that this isn’t the only conspiracy theory she believes in. Advertisement

“I don’t expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn’t happen… I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you.”

Khloé said she would go more into her conspiracy beliefs in her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. Advertisement

Khloé in Wonder Land is available on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. via: TooFab