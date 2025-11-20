‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested in Georgia

Legal trouble for former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Mia Thornton … she just got arrested in Georgia, and it’s all on video.

Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star accused of stealing furniture from Atlanta condo.

Mia was busted Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on a larceny charge … police body cam footage shows.

Cops say Mia has been accused of stealing from a furnished condo … to the tune of $11,000.

Police allege Mia moved out of a furnished condo last month and took furniture and a TV with her … with the condo owner filing a police report claiming Mia moved out without notice in the middle of the night.

Mia announced back in April she was leaving the ‘RHOP’ franchise after four seasons … and she moved down to Atlanta.

In announcing the move on social media, Mia said … “This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming.”

We reached out to Mia’s camp … so far, no word back.

via: TMZ

“Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Mia Thornton was arrested in Georgia for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a condo she was renting.

Thornton, 40, was booked into the Fulton County Jail Wednesday on felony theft charges, Page Six confirmed.

Police at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport reportedly cuffed the Bravolebrity after they were called to the Customs and Border Protection office where they were informed of a wanted person, reports CBS News.

According to a police report obtained by the local CBS outlet, Thornton is accused of stealing the furniture from a condo she was renting in the area.

The condo’s manager claimed in the report that Thornton abruptly “moved out of the unit in the middle of the night” without notice on Oct. 28.

The building manager alleged that Thornton took several furniture items and the television, estimating the total cost of the stolen items to be around $11,000.

Police body camera footage showed Thornton tell police that she was aware she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Page Six has reached out to a contact for Thornton but did not immediately receive a response. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Thornton announced her departure from the “Real Housewives of Potomac” and move to Atlanta in April after she starred on the reality series for four seasons.

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” Thornton said in her April 21 Instagram post.

“My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ next season.”

“I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded,” she closed.

via: PageSix