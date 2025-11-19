BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Is Reneé Rapp engaged? The question is sweeping through social media. The “Not My Fault” singer recently posted a TikTok that caught everyone’s attention, sparking a flurry of speculation. Queer fans are buzzing, dissecting every frame of the video and reading between the lines for clues.

Rapp is known for sharing playful, stylish glimpses of her life online. In this case, it was one sparkling ring that sent social media into a frenzy.

Rumors Take Flight: The Engagement Buzz

Fans couldn’t help but notice the glittering ring on Rapp’s left-hand ring finger. All the excitement began with a single TikTok post. In the clip, Rapp looked out the window and flipped off the camera while wearing a large ring on her left-hand finger.

Social media quickly erupted, with posts examining every angle of the stone, from its size to its cut and setting.

@jaidenodavis reacted with a “EXCUSE ME??? THE FUCKING ROCK???” on X.

“DID RENEE JUST REALLY CASUALLY ANNOUNCE SHES ENGAGED????” @m1serybusinesss reacted to the video.

“Why are streets saying renee and towa are engaged GUYS,” @kateawaycar wrote on X.

Despite the hype, Rapp has not confirmed any engagement. Media outlets reporting on the TikTok video have highlighted the ring and the reactions it elicited.

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird: A Timeline of Their Romance

Rapp has been dating musician Towa Bird since March 2024, reported Teen Vogue. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, putting their romance firmly in the spotlight. Fans had already suspected a connection earlier in 2024.

Bird joined Rapp on her “Snow Hard Feelings” tour, which ran from September 2023 to March 2024. The two met through mutual friends and quickly became inseparable.

During an interview with Them, Bird revealed she and Rapp “are incredibly close.”

“We would hang out backstage, and then go and do our sets, and then come back and hang out together again,” she added.

Their timeline shows a relationship that developed steadily and naturally. From meeting through mutual friends to touring and public appearances, Rapp and Bird have built a strong connection that is clearly visible to fans.

Keep Watching the Left Hand

According to TMZ, close sources shared that Rapp is not engaged. The ring she showed off is simply one she regularly wears on that finger. Fans may have hoped for a surprise engagement announcement, but the reality is far more low-key.

Even so, TikTok created a lively moment in queer fandom culture. Fans may not have an engagement to celebrate, but the clip still offered a chance to theorize, joke, and enjoy a glimpse into Rapp’s life. For now, the conversation continues, and fans will certainly keep an eye on her left hand for future clues.

What do you think about Reneé Rapp's TikTok ring moment?