Meghan Trainor Claps Back at Critics Who ‘Attack’ Her After 60-Pound Weight Loss

The "Made You Look" singer shared that fans began remarking on her physique, calling her overly slender and saying she looked unrecognizable. She noted feeling perplexed and downhearted, given her intense dedication to improving her health. Meghan Trainor is hitting back at critics who have scrutinized her appearance following her dramatic 60-pound weight loss, asserting that she has "never felt better" and looks "incredible" after prioritizing her health.

The Grammy winner, 31, recently found herself the center of conversation after showing off her noticeably slimmer figure at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala. While many fans offered praise, the appearance sparked a wave of intense discussion online, with some commenters claiming the singer was "unrecognizable" or "too thin," a sharp contrast to the message of body acceptance championed in her 2014 breakout hit, "All About That Bass."

The pop powerhouse also drew similar buzz after she posted a viral TikTok video back in August, causing her to clap back at users who chimed in with comments such as, "I didn't even recognize her..?," and "I thought this was Paris Hilton."

Trainor — who shares sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2 with husband Daryl Sabara — has been candid about her fitness journey on Instagram, and first opened up about her goals earlier this year.

"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago," she said in the March 31 post. "I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. "

In the same post, the "Dear Future Husband" singer also went on to confirm that she achieved the transformation through "huge lifestyle changes," working with a dietitian and trainer, and utilizing the weight-loss medication Mounjaro following the birth of her second child.

In a November 12 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Made You Look" singer addressed the wave of negativity directly, expressing confusion and sadness over the public reaction to her commitment to wellness.

"I'm literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level and I've never felt better and I look incredible. I feel great," she told the outlet. "And that's when people attack me?"

"I'm taking care of myself," she continued. "I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

The criticism, she noted, became so pervasive that it inspired her new lead single, “Still Don’t Care,” from her upcoming album, Toy with Me. During an exclusive interview with People, Trainor admitted that the experience of seeing such “hate” on her social media pages after posting about her health and fitness journey was startling.

"People started commenting about my body, saying I'm too thin, and that they don't recognize me anymore," she told the outlet, adding that she was "confused and sad" because she had been focusing so hard on her health. "I was like, 'Oh, it's almost worse now.' I don't know what happened."

Despite the online negativity, which she said caused her typically friendly page to take a "dark turn," the singer is focused on maintaining her commitment to her well-being. Trainor is determined to "find a way to not be affected" by the criticism, viewing her anthemic new song as a form of "therapy" and "exposure therapy" against the noise.