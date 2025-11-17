Say What Now? Paris Hilton Denies Ghislaine Maxwell Approached Her as Trump Flips, Urges GOP to Release Epstein Files

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 hours ago

Trump, who initially appeared to spearhead efforts to keep the files under seal, stunned observers with a weekend about-face, pushing House Republicans to approve their release to help the GOP “get BACK ON POINT.” Five years after The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell claim that Ghislaine Maxwell had allegedly tried to recruit Paris Hilton for the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the hotel heiress is speaking out. Advertisement

Her comments come as President Donald Trump has reversed course, urging House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files that have come to dominate his second term.

There are thousands and thousands of emails and perhaps as many names in the Epstein Files, but Hilton’s should not be one of them. At the least, she should not be named as someone who was ever associated with Epstein, or even his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Hilton herself. Advertisement

This despite a reported claim from a former friend cited in a story published by The Daily Mail in August 2020. According to the outlet, this friend said that Maxwell once “stopped in her tracks and said ‘oh my god,'” when they saw a young Hilton at a party.

Maxwell reportedly said that Hilton would be “perfect for Jeffrey,” telling a friend, “Can you introduce us?” While no date was given for this alleged exchange, the Daily Mail suspects it was around the time Hilton was 19 and had just signed with Trump’s modeling agency, T management, in 2000. Advertisement

25 years later, Hilton is setting the record straight as part of a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times. The Times says that the reports were that Hilton and Maxwell met at that party, but Hilton insisted, “I don’t even remember ever meeting her.”

As for why such an explosive connection and allegation would be made, Hilton suspects, “I’m such a good clickbait name.” Advertisement

An even better clickbait name in the political sphere has been Epstein himself, with Democrats and Republicans making more and more noise over the so-called “Epstein Files” since Trump’s election. One of his campaign promises was to release the files, and then he appeared to reverse course, seemingly fighting at every turn to keep them sealed.

Now, after a seven-week (50 days) delay to swear in Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva to the House of Representatives. “I think that he was trying to prevent the release of the Epstein files. And I know that if I were a Republican, I would not have been waiting,” Grijalva told CBS News. Advertisement

Within minutes of her being sworn in, she became the final signature on a discharge petition that forced Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to bring a vote to the floor to have the Department of Justice release all of its files related to Epstein.

At the time of her swearing in on November 13, Johnson suggested a vote could come as early as this week, with the results of that vote largely expected to go in favor of releasing the files, as more and more Republicans seemed to favor the move. Advertisement

In a stunning reversal over the weekend, President Trump himself is suddenly urging House Republicans to vote to release the files, “because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,'” as he put it in a Truth Social post Sunday night.

“The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,’ are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!” the president continued. Advertisement

“All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more! Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory.”

“Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen,” Trump concluded his message. “Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Advertisement

Ahead of this statement, it was unclear if the Senate would even take up the issue, should the House pass it in a vote later this week. Now, though, with Trump endorsing a release, that’s certainly possible. Should the move pass both the House and the Senate, it would have to go through Trump himself, who would have to sign off on it, before it would fully pass.

Already details have been dropping from the more than 2,300 email messages released, with more than 1,600 of them mentioning Trump, per the BBC. The president has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, and instead has pointed the finger at the Clintons and other prominent Democrats. Advertisement

Ahead of this reversal about releasing the files, Trump had the justice department launch an investigation this past week into any links between Epstein, the major banks, and former President Bill Clinton, according to the BBC, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying they “will pursue this with urgency and integrity.”

Trump’s urging for Republicans to “get back on point” and forget about Epstein were echoed by Johnson on Sunday, who called the move to release the files the “entire game plan” for Democrats. Advertisement

“Trump has clean hands,” he told Fox News. “He’s not worried about it. I talk to him all the time. He has nothing to do with this. He’s frustrated that they’re turning it into a political issue.” via: TooFab