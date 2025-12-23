MISTR Names Kim Petras Ambassador in Yearlong 2026 Sexual Health Partnership

BY: LBS STAFF Published 26 minutes ago

Credit: Daniel Sachon

MISTR is entering 2026 with a high-profile cultural partnership that blends music, advocacy, and public health. The national telehealth platform has announced a yearlong collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kim Petras, who will serve as a MISTR Ambassador throughout the year. The partnership aims to spotlight sexual health awareness while expanding conversations around access, stigma, and prevention.

The collaboration will officially begin on New Year’s Eve with a celebration at The Abbey in West Hollywood. The event, presented by MISTR, will feature performances by Petras and Grammy-nominated producer Margo XS. The night will be a celebration of community, freedom, and sexual health. Setting the tone for the broader partnership planned for 2026.

The Ambassadorship and Petras’ Commitment to Care

As part of her role as ambassador, Petras will appear in a major MISTR brand campaign in early 2026. She is also expected to make select appearances alongside the company in key markets and during notable cultural moments throughout the year. MISTR will support the rollout of Petras’ forthcoming album, including fan-focused events and integrations connected to music video releases. The partnership positions MISTR as a supporting partner during a new chapter in the artist’s career.

Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR, said the partnership reflects shared values between the company and the artist.

“Kim is fearless and unapologetically sex-positive,” said Schukraft. “Her confidence, playfulness, and stigma-free approach to life align perfectly with our mission at MISTR to make sexual healthcare accessible and free. With her new album, Kim is entering a freer, more powerful chapter, and we’re excited to celebrate this new era together.”

Petras echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the importance of openness and accessibility when discussing sexual health.

“MISTR is changing the way we talk about sexual health by making it open, accessible, and real. We’re celebrating together on New Year’s Eve at The Abbey and continuing that momentum into 2026. Sexual health should be normalized, not whispered about, and MISTR is leading that shift,” said Petras.

MISTR’s Impact

MISTR is currently the only national telehealth platform offering free online access to PrEP, DoxyPEP, and STI testing for both insured and uninsured patients. Its services include lab work, medical consultations, medication, and delivery at no cost to the patient. Through its companion platform, SISTR, the company extends similar services with a focus on inclusive access.

Recent research underscores the platform’s growing impact. A study from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health found that nearly one in five people using PrEP in the United States now receive their care through MISTR’s telehealth model.

By combining healthcare access with pop culture visibility, MISTR’s partnership with Kim Petras represents an effort to meet communities where they are. With additional campaigns, appearances, and live events planned throughout 2026, the collaboration is positioned to keep sexual health education visible, accessible, and part of mainstream conversation.

