When it comes to HIV prevention, few tools have been as game-changing as PrEP — short for pre-exposure prophylaxis. Yet, despite its effectiveness, many people still aren’t sure whether it’s right for them. Between outdated stereotypes and lingering confusion, PrEP is often misunderstood. Here’s what you really need to know.

What exactly is PrEP?

PrEP is medication taken by HIV-negative people to prevent infection before exposure. When taken as prescribed, daily pills like Truvada and Descovy, or newer long-acting injections such as Lenacapavir, can reduce the risk of HIV by up to 99% through sex. The idea is simple: you can take control of your prevention instead of leaving it to chance.

Is PrEP just for gay men?

No — and that’s one of the biggest misconceptions. While early public-health campaigns focused on gay and bisexual men, PrEP is effective for anyone at risk of HIV, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. That includes women, heterosexual men, and people in mixed-status relationships where one partner is HIV-positive and undetectable.

Platforms like MISTR and SISTR are helping shift that narrative. MISTR provides telehealth-based access to PrEP for all genders, while SISTR focuses specifically on women and gender-diverse people, groups often overlooked in traditional HIV-prevention outreach.

How do I know if PrEP is right for me?

If you’re sexually active and don’t always use condoms, have multiple partners, or have a partner whose HIV status you’re unsure of, PrEP could be a good fit. The key is to have an open, judgment-free conversation with a provider — something telehealth models like MISTR and SISTR are designed to make easier.

Is it expensive?

For most users, PrEP costs little to nothing. Insurance covers the medication in nearly all cases, and assistance programs can fill gaps for people without coverage. Telehealth services handle that process behind the scenes. According to MISTR, 99% of its users pay $0 out of pocket, including for lab work and shipping. That’s a major shift from the old days of navigating pharmacy bills and clinic copays.

What about side effects?

Most people tolerate PrEP well. Some experience mild nausea or headaches during the first few weeks, but those symptoms usually fade quickly. Providers check kidney and liver function regularly, but serious complications are rare. If one form doesn’t work for you, other options — including injectables that last two months or longer — are available.

Do women need PrEP too?

Absolutely. Women account for nearly one in five new HIV diagnoses in the U.S., yet they’re often underrepresented in prevention efforts. Fewer than 10% of women who could benefit from PrEP are currently prescribed it. SISTR, which launched in partnership with MISTR, was built to close that gap by making prevention private, affordable and tailored to women’s needs.

The bottom line

PrEP isn’t about labels, judgment or assumptions. It’s about options. Whether you’re a man, woman or nonbinary person, HIV prevention doesn’t have to be complicated or stigmatized. With virtual care platforms making access easier than ever, the real question isn’t whether PrEP is for “someone like you.” It’s whether you’re ready to take charge of your own protection — no waiting room required.

