BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/@queen_daj95

Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” is back to stressing everybody out, and this time a Black lesbian detective from North Carolina walked in and stole the whole season. The series takes the nightmare world of the original Korean drama and turns it into a high-pressure reality competition. Producers bring 456 real people into a massive warehouse-style set, dress them in the now-iconic green uniforms, and throw them into supersized versions of childhood games.

Advertisement

Like in the scripted series, if you lose a game, you’re done. In the drama, that meant death. In the reality show, it means a dye pack in your vest “explodes,” you fall in slow motion, and staff escorts you out as the money pot metaphorically grows. Season 2 is shaping up to be just as intense as the first, and viewers have already crowned a standout: a lesbian contestant who quickly became a fan favorite.

Who Is Dajah Graham?

In Season 2, Player 302 isn’t just another number. Dajah Graham fought her way past hundreds of contestants, reached the final game, and finished as runner-up — becoming the first out lesbian finalist in the show’s history. Off-camera, she lives a full and grounded life that makes her run on the series hit even harder. She worked as a store manager in Pembroke, N.C., before deciding to pursue her dream.

Advertisement

While raising her son Nolan as a single mom, she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology. She studied at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, according to Moveidelic. She graduated summa cum laude in 2017. In 2018, she joined the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. She later moved into the Criminal Investigation Division as a detective and earned an Investigator of the Year award in 2023. Graham also pushed through a serious leg injury that required surgery and seven screws, then completed specialized training in crime scene investigation, crisis intervention, search warrants, and report writing.

She has spoken openly about periods of homelessness and financial struggle while growing up, and she often credits her late mother’s faith in her for keeping her focused. And yes — she’s out and proud. In an interview with Out, she talked about representing both Black and queer communities on a global Netflix stage. “It feels amazing to represent my community. And represent it well,” she said.

Advertisement

Dajah Graham Was Eliminated in the Final Game

From the beginning, Graham didn’t move like someone just trying to go viral. She moved with purpose — like a woman with a mortgage, a kid, and a mission. Her law-enforcement background gave her a clear advantage in the social games. She relied on observation and intuition, listened more than she talked, read people’s tells, and chose her alliances with intention.

“All of these factors came into play, and I think I was able to utilize the “people skills” I picked up during my service in law enforcement,” she told Out. Adding, “I knew that I read people well, but watching it all play back on TV surprised me. They left out quite a few other times of me clocking someone.”

Advertisement

Graham made it all the way to the Season 2 finale, but she was eliminated before she could take home the prize.

Which moment made you a fan of Dajah during Season 2? Comment below!

Advertisement