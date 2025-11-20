BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

A trans man harassed in Illinois has renewed an ongoing conversation about safety, dignity, and access in public spaces. The man says security guards confronted him, threatened him with arrest, and labeled him a “danger to children” after he used a bathroom at an arcade bar in September. His account highlights how public venues still fail to support transgender visitors, even in states with clear civil rights protections.

Confrontation Inside the Arcade Bar

Lucien Bates went to an arcade bar in North Riverside with his fiancé and a friend. Before using the women’s restroom, he asked them to accompany him for support.

“I typically feel safer in the women’s restroom, which I guess kind of bit me in the butt this time,” Bates told Windy City Times.

“It’s an experience to have to take my friends to the bathroom, because stuff like this does happen, and it’s something that we have to think about often — making that decision about which one to go in, which one’s going to be safer,” Bates continued.

He said a security guard followed him into the restroom and told him he could not be there. She repeated the claim several times and insisted he use the bathroom listed on his ID.

Bates’ fiancé eventually showed his ID with an “F” marker. The security guard radioed for backup, and several more guards entered the restroom.

“Eventually, they said it was dangerous for us to be in the restroom because children visit the facility,” he told the outlet.

He says they treated him as a threat to safety. He describes the interaction as humiliating and frightening.

The trio left the bar, but Bates went back in to get information to file a formal complaint. However, security still demanded that they all leave. A manager, who later came outside, accused them of “loitering.”

A Round1 spokesperson responded, explaining the company was “taking this matter very seriously, and […] appropriate corrective measures have been taken.”

Legal Risks for Trans People in Public Spaces

Bates’ experience shows the ongoing risks transgender people face in public spaces. Incidents like the one at the arcade are not isolated. Reports across the U.S. show trans people being questioned, threatened, or removed from bathrooms that align with their gender identity. These encounters can escalate quickly, leaving targets at risk of arrest or harassment.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Rights, the state law in Illinois protects transgender people under the Human Rights Act, including in multiuser bathrooms. But the broader political climate has made access more precarious.

The Trump administration’s policies limit federal recognition of gender identity and allow states and institutions to restrict bathroom access for trans people. These policies created a legal and cultural environment where harassment of transgender individuals could occur with less accountability.

Private security teams, like those involved in Bates’ case, operate in this context. Without clear training on state protections, routine actions can turn into threatening encounters. Bates’ experience demonstrates how quickly everyday visits to public venues can become unsafe for trans people, even in states with legal protections.

Everyday Spaces Are Not Always Safe

Bates’ experience stresses the daily uncertainty transgender people face in public spaces. Even routine activities, like using a restroom, can become sites of harassment or intimidation. For Bates and others, ensuring safety in public spaces will require both caution and accountability from venues, their staff, and the broader community.

