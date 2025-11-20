BY: Bianca Piazza Published 3 hours ago

The State University of New York’s Harvey Milk Award for Student Leadership has only existed for two years, but it feels particularly important to celebrate in a current America, where LGBTQIA+ rights feel shaky. The annual scholarship award “recognizes an outstanding upper-level student who has dedicated their time to improving LGBTQIA+ inclusiveness on their campus for fellow students,” as per SUNY. Remembered for his civil rights activism and for being one of the first openly gay U.S. elected officials with his triumphant 1977 seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the late Harvey Milk — a SUNY Albany class of 1951 grad — is the perfect queer historical figure to represent the academic award. In 2025, SUNY’s Harvey Milk Scholarship Winner is a Lianne De La Cruz, who is currently studying at the SUNY Medical University of Upstate New York.



Med Student Lianne De La Cruz Wins 2025 Harvey Milk Scholarship Winner for Her LGBTQIA+ Advocacy

With a focus on “creating trauma-informed, identity-affirming mental health care” for the queer community, De La Cruz is proudly a queer Latina with immigrant parents. More specifically, the first-generation graduate is involved with The Rural and Underserved Service Track (TRUST), a program that allows students in areas like social work and medicine to partake in training activities focused on serving vulnerable and underserved communities. “Vulnerable and underserved communities” includes those with limited access to healthcare and health literacy and education.

Honoring leadership, inclusion, and the legacy of a SUNY alum. @SUNYChancellor announced Lianne De La Cruz of the State University of New York @UpstateNews as the recipient of the second annual Harvey Milk Scholarship Award for Student Leadership. The scholarship recognizes… — SUNY – The State University of New York (@SUNY) October 31, 2025

“This year’s winner, Lianne De La Cruz, demonstrates a steadfast commitment to her mission to promote equity in mental health care for LGBTQIA+ and underserved communities,” SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. announced in late October 2025. “I congratulate De La Cruz and applaud her transformational work towards creating inclusivity in the medical field.”

Her mission to create and promote inclusivity and equal access in healthcare didn’t start with TRUST, as De La Cruz also served as Philanthropy & Outreach Chair for the Spectrum organization at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Co-Chair of the Latino Medical Student Association’s mentorship program, and Medical Student Committee Chair for the Association of LGBTQ+ Psychiatrists. Not only is it clear that De La Cruz wants to aid the queer community’s relationship with healthcare, a necessary objective, but she is an exemplary community leader and a beacon of inspiring queer visibility in the medical field.

Here is what De La Cruz said about her win:

“I am so honored to be this year’s recipient of the SUNY Harvey Milk Scholarship Award for Student Leadership. Coming from a community that remains persistent in the face of oppression and uncertainty, it is the work of Harvey Milk and other activists that highlights the collective resilience and inspires me every day. Receiving this scholarship contributes to my mission of addressing the unique mental health disparities of LGBTQIA+ patients as a future psychiatrist. As I continue my training, I remain committed to spotlighting the strengths, joys, and legacies of LGBTQIA+ individuals like myself.”

What the Winner of the Harvey Milk Award for Student Leadership Receives and How to Apply



The Harvey Milk Award recipient receives a $2,000 non-tuition scholarship award. Sophomore, junior, senior, and grad students students with a minimum GPA of 2.5 can apply. This criteria, a nomination (self-nominations are accepted), a single-page essay (essentially a cover letter) about achievements, roles, activism, advocacy, et cetera, that reflect the applicant’s moves to increase LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and acceptance on campus, and at least one letter of recommendation are required to be considered for the scholarship award.

