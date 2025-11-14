Supreme Court Won't Appeal Same-Sex Marriage Decision

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

Credit: Canva/ADragan

Love still wins! The Supreme Court won’t appeal the same-sex marriage decision, reaffirming one of the most defining civil rights rulings of the 21st century. For many across the country, this refusal to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges speaks volumes. In a time when some states have tried to roll back queer rights, the nation’s highest court chose the opposite. The ruling means same-sex couples can continue to marry freely, without fear that their unions will lose legal recognition.

Why the Court Said ‘No’

Credit: Canva/kameleon007

The Supreme Court has chosen not to reopen the debate on marriage equality because the law, in their view, remains settled. The court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges made clear that marriage is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. That precedent carries weight, even as the political landscape shifts under the Trump Administration.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the justices declined to hear an appeal from Kim Davis. She is the former Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Davis sought to have the court overturn a lower court’s order. The order required her to pay $360,000 in damages and attorney’s fees to a couple she had denied a marriage license to.

In 2015, four justices dissented from the ruling on marriage equality. Since then, only Justice Clarence Thomas has publicly called for reconsidering same-sex marriage. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, who also dissented at the time, have not voiced support for overturning the decision.

Kim Davis’ Next Move and the Broader Response

Davis, who briefly went to jail in 2015 for defying the court’s order, has few legal options left. Lower courts ruled that she violated the rights of same-sex couples by refusing them marriage licenses. The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear her case leaves those rulings in place. Davis could face financial consequences, as lawsuits filed by the couples she denied continue to move forward.

Human rights organizations have welcomed the decision as a reaffirmation of equality. GLAAD issued a statement via its official Instagram praising the decision:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court denied review of a case that sought to challenge marriage equality. It’s a major relief for so many in the LGBTQ community, who have seen relentless attacks on their dignity and equality in recent years.”

The decision also offers reassurance to younger LGBTQIA+ people who have watched political debates threaten their rights.

Equality Holds

Credit: Pexels/Darina Belonogova

The Supreme Court’s choice reinforces that constitutional rights for LGBTQIA+ people stand firm, offering hope and stability in a shifting political landscape. And that quiet certainty speaks louder than any argument. Love still wins, and equality remains protected.

What do you think about the Supreme Court’s decision to leave marriage equality intact? Share your thoughts in the comments below.