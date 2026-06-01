A Packing Guide for Pride: SPF, Sexual Health, and Everything in Between

BY: Nick Fulton Published 21 hours ago

Credit: Unsplash/mrs80z

This month, millions of LGBTQIA+ people will attend events, parades, and parties all over the world. As you start on your Pride plans, make sure you have all the essentials packed. From condoms to PrEP to sunscreen, protecting yourself this Pride has to come in all forms. Here is our packing guide as you get ready for all your June adventures.

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SPF, SPF, SPF

This summer is going to be one of the hottest ever, no pun intended. Whether you are enduring the 100+ degree days in Las Vegas or the constant sunshine in Miami, protecting your skin from damage starts with sunscreen.

Condoms and Doxy-PEP

Packing contraceptives is essential to protecting your sexual health in the immediate future. Doxy-PEP is an antibiotic that you take after a hookup to cut your risk of getting bacterial STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Packing prevention essentials is key to a smooth and healthy Pride.

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Hangover Cures

For a lot of Pride attendees, events might include consuming a few extra drinks. Ensuring you are staying hydrated is key to keeping the party going. Throwing a few extra electrolyte packets into your carry-on is not a bad idea.

PrEP

Routine care does not stop during June. PrEP is a daily pill that prevents HIV by about 99%. You can even get PrEP delivered through a service like Mistr. Mistr handles all the details from testing to consultations with a licensed physician. Getting started now will mean protection by Pride.

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ID/Passport

There is nothing worse than getting to an airport and realizing you left your passport at home. If you are headed off anywhere this month, don’t forget the essential documents you need.

Tips/Singles/Emergency Cash

If you are attending any local drag shows, bring singles to tip your performers! If you are headed to any local LGBTQIA+ bars, bring cash to tip your bartenders! And just in case of emergency it does not hurt to put away a little bit of cash.

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Whether you are going on a world tour this June or just headed down the street, being prepared for anything that comes your way starts here. Protect yourself, protect others, and Happy Pride!

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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