BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Credit: aginsbrook/Unsplash

Fall has a way of bringing people together. Between back-to-school mixers, Halloween parties, football tailgates, and the start of cuffing season, hookups tend to spike. More parties, more new faces, and more chilly nights usually add up to more casual encounters. And while spontaneity is part of the fun, it also means a higher chance of exposure to STIs. That’s where DoxyPEP comes in, a new tool for protecting yourself after sex.

Advertisement

What Exactly Is DoxyPEP?

DoxyPEP stands for doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis. It’s not a daily pill like PrEP for HIV prevention. Instead, it’s a single, targeted dose of an antibiotic that you take after a hookup to cut your risk of getting bacterial STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Think of it as a “morning-after” approach for STI protection: you use it when you need it, not every day.

Advertisement

DoxyPEP In Action

Timing is everything. For DoxyPEP to be effective, you need to take a 200 mg dose within 72 hours of sex, but the sooner, the better. Studies show the protection works best when taken as close to the encounter as possible, ideally within 24 hours.

And the results are impressive. In clinical trials, people who used DoxyPEP saw significant reductions in bacterial STIs compared to those who didn’t. Considering that chlamydia and gonorrhea alone make up more than 2.5 million reported cases in the U.S. each year, this is a powerful prevention tool.

Advertisement

Credit: christianbuehner/Unsplash

Who Is DoxyPEP Recommended For?

The current ideal candidates for DoxyPEP are men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women, as these groups are disproportionately affected by the contraction of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Additionally, people with a history of bacterial STIs, people who engage in high-risk sexual activities, and individuals in areas with high STI rates.

That doesn’t mean others won’t use it in the future; research is still evolving, and guidelines may expand over time. For now, though, it’s best to talk with your healthcare provider about whether DoxyPEP is right for you.

Advertisement

Enter Mistr, an online telehealth platform where you can consult with a licensed physician about using DoxyPEP. Mistr handles everything from testing to consultation to prescription and more.

Fall Is the Perfect Time to Learn About DoxyPEP

From Halloween hookups to cozy cuffing-season flings, fall is full of new connections. And with casual sex on the rise this time of year, it’s worth knowing what tools are available to stay healthy. PrEP and condoms cover HIV and many other risks, but DoxyPEP adds another layer of protection specifically for bacterial STIs.

Advertisement

Casual sex doesn’t have to mean casual safety. DoxyPEP gives you a practical and evidence-based way to lower your risk after the fact. As you dive into fall events, it’s a great time to talk with a healthcare provider about whether DoxyPEP should be in your toolkit, right alongside your flannels.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Advertisement