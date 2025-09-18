BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

Living with HIV as an older American brings unique challenges. Many HIV-positive adults report social isolation. Some lose friends and partners over the years, while others withdraw because they fear discrimination. Advocates created National HIV/AIDS & Aging Awareness Day (NHAAD) to address these hurdles. The observance highlights the history of the fight against HIV and the progress made to support older LGBTQIA+ people.

NHAAD helps older folks living with HIV.

The nonprofit AIDS Institute spearheaded the first recognition of NHAAD on Sept. 18, 2008, according to HIVinfo. The observance responded to an “alarming increase” in HIV cases among older adults and to the growing number of people over 50 living with the virus. In the epidemic’s early decades, many viewed HIV as a young person’s disease. Advances in treatment changed that, allowing people diagnosed in the 1980s and 1990s to live into their 50s, 60s, and beyond. NHAAD celebrates these long-term survivors and ensures they are not overlooked. Each year on Sept. 18, advocates raise awareness, combat stigma, and push for research on HIV and aging.

Older people with HIV often face a double whammy of health issues. This includes the normal ailments of aging along with decades of managing HIV. Long-term survivors can experience higher rates of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and cognitive decline, sometimes at younger ages than their HIV-negative peers, per HIVinfo. There are also challenges with polypharmacy, or juggling HIV medications with drugs for blood pressure, cholesterol, or other conditions, and the potential drug interactions that occur as the body ages.

Still, older Americans remain part of the HIV prevention puzzle. In 2023, about 16% of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. were among people aged 50 and older, according to HIVinfo. Many in this group received a late diagnosis because of the widespread misconception that seniors are not at risk. Health officials stress the need for routine HIV screening for older adults to detect infections early, connect individuals with treatment, and reduce further transmission.

HIV numbers are down significantly.

Overall, the nation has made significant progress against HIV. Annual new infections have been reduced by more than two-thirds since the height of the epidemic in the mid-1980s. CDC data show a continued decline in incidence. An estimated 31,800 people acquired HIV in 2022, down 12% from 2018, the CDC reports. Behind these numbers are positive trends like wider availability of prevention medication (PrEP), increased testing, and better viral suppression in those on treatment.

However, the benefits have not been shared equally across all communities or age groups. Advocates stress that older adults must not be left behind in HIV prevention campaigns, which historically focus on youth. This is especially urgent, with tens of thousands of Americans still contracting HIV each year.

Allies can make a life-changing difference for older adults living with HIV. “Social support can come in many forms, such as friendships, family relationships, and support groups. They all serve unique and collective purposes to ensure good health outcomes in older people living with HIV,” explained Kristen Krause, a public health researcher focused on HIV and aging via Rutgers University. Allies can volunteer time or donate to these nonprofits, helping sustain meal delivery, support groups, case management, and other vital services.

