Love Island’s Huda Slammed for Laughing After Streamer Called Olandria the N-Word

BY: Denver Sean Published 7 hours ago

‘Love Island’ star Huda Mustafa and her boyfriend, Louis Russell, are catching some well-deserved heat over a viral livestream clip that showed them laughing after a viewer called her Huda’s former castmate, Olandria Carthen, the N-word.

via BIN:

During the recent livestream, Huda and Louis were accepting calls from viewers when one person declared, “Olandria is a n***er.” The couple immediately hung up, but proceeded to laugh, seemingly at the viewer’s racist statement toward Olandria.

“Woah, hey, hey,” Louis said as Huda added, “Turn that s**t off.”

Moments later, Huda asked, “What did they say? They said a bad word.”

A clip from the livestream circulated online, sparking widespread backlash over the pair’s “tone-deaf” and “disrespectful” response to the slur.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Huda defended the couple’s actions, insisting that they didn’t fully hear the caller’s words.

“Y’all, first of all, clickbait using a sensitive topic is actually insane,” Huda wrote. “Me and Louis did not hear what was said in that no caller ID call on live—only the racial slur, which we hung up immediately. I don’t condone anything of the sort.”

The Love Island star also claimed that they laughed out of discomfort.

“Laughter was because it was AWKWARD. Like, who the heck says something offensive like that on a live? … It was awkward and inappropriate—whoever said it is in the wrong,” Huda said.

Louis echoed Huda’s defense, writing on social media that “all I understood was the slurrr.”

“The world is twisting this situation,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Huda has faced criticism over her behavior toward Olandria. During Love Island USA season 7, the two were close friends, but their relationship soured after filming when Olandria said Huda failed to publicly condemn racist attacks from fans.

On Wednesday (October 29), Olandria released a statement, condemning the latest incident and calling for accountability.

“I do not condone racism of any kind, nor do I entertain it. That kind of language is never acceptable—not in anger, not as a joke, not ever,” she wrote. “Words like that carry generations of pain… Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse.”

Olandria also encouraged her followers to support organizations uplifting the Black community, sharing links for donations and resources.

See Olandria’s response below: