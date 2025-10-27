BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Hailey Bieber isn’t here for anti-trans jokes — and she’s making that clear. The mogul, who’s married to Justin Bieber, appeared on “In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele” to talk about life in the public eye and the nonstop rumors that follow her.

Among them are anti-trans remarks from online trolls. However, Bieber made it clear she sees no insult in being compared to transgender people. Instead, she flipped the narrative, rejecting the idea that being trans is something negative. Here’s what she had to say.

Hailey Bieber says trans people are “beautiful.”

On the Oct. 24 episode of “In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele,” Bieber addressed a recurring insult she sees online, that she “looks trans,” and turned it into an affirmation.

“When people are trying to be mean, they’re like, ‘She looks trans,’ and I’m like, ‘Why do you think that’s a diss?’” she said, before adding that trans women and men are beautiful. “As if being trans is a diss? They’re some of the most beautiful women in the world — and men in the world — are trans. I don’t take that offensively at all,” she added.

This wasn’t a celebrity feud. The “diss” came from anonymous online trolls who used transness as a slur — a tactic public figures know all too well. LGBTQIA+ bashing, especially anti-trans rhetoric, continues to spread online. GLAAD’s 2025 Social Media Safety Index gave every major platform a failing grade for LGBTQIA+ safety, citing policy rollbacks and weak enforcement. X scored the lowest with 30 out of 100, and other platforms trailed close behind. The report described a digital climate where misgendering, deadnaming, and anti-trans disinformation continue to thrive.

Hailey has always been open about her life and marriage.

The couple stands as one of the most public, closely watched relationships in pop culture. According to People magazine, they met as teens, dated on and off, reunited in 2018, and got engaged that July in the Bahamas. They quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse that September, then celebrated with a full ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. They renewed their vows in 2024 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues, that August.

The 28-year-old has spoken honestly about the effort it takes to maintain their relationship. “Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it,” she told ELLE. “He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him.”

Motherhood added a new dimension to her life. In 2025, reflecting on life after giving birth to Jack, the model described the postpartum period as “the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life.” She said it became even harder with constant online speculation about their marriage. “To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced,’ and ‘They’re not happy.’ It is such a mindf**k,” she told Vogue. “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

