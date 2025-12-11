Home > CELEBRITY

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Late Father’s Wife Is Reason She Doesn’t Own Any of His Belongings

BY:

Published 7 minutes ago

After sharing the significance of receiving her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s Bible, she described it as a “long story.”
 

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.’s death.

Advertisement

On her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the mother-of-two recalled receiving her late father’s bible from Kim Kardashian, who secretly purchased if for over $80,000 in an auction.

Khloé explained how sentimental the gift was as she doesn’t have any of her father’s belongings, due to Robert’s third wife — Ellen Pearson, who he married one month before he died — she said.

Advertisement

“When my dad died — a woman married him… on his deathbed and took everything from us,” she claimed.

Robert died at age 59 in 2003, just months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Advertisement

“I don’t have anything of my dad’s,” she said, after placing blame on the marriage, calling the situation a “long story.”

“Just to see my dad’s handwriting is so special to me,” she said of the bible. The bible was given to his client O.J. Simpson, during his murder trial, where Robert wrote a personal note:

Advertisement

“O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

Ellen and Robert reportedly dated for three years before getting married in 2003, six weeks before his death. He was also briefly married to Jan Ashley from 1998 to 1999.

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Russell Crowe Slams Gladiator Sequel Starring Paul Mescal: ‘It’s Crazy’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Holding hands.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

The New Prevention Playbook: Why PrEP Is a Game-Changer for Modern Relationships

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Matt Rogers Shares Health Update on Boyfriend Fraser Olender After Below Deck Star’s Heart Attack [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kelly Osbourne Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Appearance After Ozzy’s Death: ‘F–k Off!’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Sheinelle Jones Revealed As Jenna Bush Hager’s New Today Co-Host, Hoda Kotb Reacts [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Chrishell Stause Slams Gwen Stefani Over Partnership with ‘Anti-Abortion’ Prayer App [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kimora Lee Simmons Slams Daughter Aoki Lee’s Brief Romance with 65-Year-Old Man: ‘It’s Predatorial’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Matthew Lillard Reacts to Quentin Tarantino Diss: ‘It F–king Sucks’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Find Out The Real Reason Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Reportedly Battling to Have Horrifying Netflix Documentary Canned

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Watch: Tyra Banks Accused of Being on Drugs After Reportedly Having a Meltdown About Santa Claus at Sydney Drag Club — ‘She’s So High!’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF