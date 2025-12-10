Matt Rogers Shares Health Update on Boyfriend Fraser Olender After Below Deck Star’s Heart Attack [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Matt Rogers is giving an update on his boyfriend Fraser Olender’s health following the Below Deck star’s hospitalization. Advertisement

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Las Culturistas podcast host opened up about Olender’s health after he recently revealed he had a heart attack caused by “vape poisoning” and was subsequently hospitalized.

After host Andy Cohen sweetly noted that he was “shipping” Rogers and Olender, he asked how the latter was doing “since his heart issue at BravoCon.” Advertisement

“He’s doing much better,” Rogers replied, adding, “I know a lot of people are watching that care about him. Thank you so much. He’s doing a lot better.”

The 35-year-old then looked directly into the camera as he shared a warning for WWHL viewers. “Don’t vape. Don’t do it. Throw it away,” Rogers said. Advertisement

Rogers’ update comes just a few days after Olender detailed his medical care in an Instagram post last Friday.

Alongside a series of photos of himself in the hospital, the reality star said he suffered “vape poisoning” or “an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI),” which ultimately led to a “ST-elevation myocardial infarction,” a “severe type of heart attack in which there’s a complete blockage in one of your coronary arteries,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. Advertisement

“This is not chic but very important for me to share ??,” Olender, 33, began. “A few weeks ago I was rushed to hospital due to severe chest pains and difficulties breathing. Following this, I spent a week in London hospitals seeing specialists to identify the cause and possible damage of the incident.”

“To keep it simple – I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)) and I have never experienced fear or pain like it,” he continued. “Whatever was in my vape caused me to have a coronary artery vasospasm. Medically, that means the arteries supplying blood to my heart suddenly clamped down. That spasm reduced blood flow enough to cause an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), better known as a heart attack – not because of a blockage, but because my heart wasn’t getting enough oxygen during the spasm.” Advertisement View this post on Instagram

“I’m grateful to still be recovering now, and I’m sharing this because I never realised something like this could happen. If this experience can help even one person rethink vaping, it’s worth telling,” Olender added, saying that he hasn’t “touched a vape” since and “never will” again. “The pain I endured for 24 hours was inexplicable, 2 rounds of morphine didn’t touch the sides and eventually had to be given the strongest pain relief legal to administer in ER – and that only brought my pain from a 10 to a 7.”

The TV personality went on to say that he “could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favour and give it up too – cold turkey.” Advertisement

“We do not know enough about these horrific things but I can tell you one thing; that was NOT cute, not even for the plot ??,” he warned his followers. “Love you all, be safe, put your health first and thank you for all of your well wishes ??.”

Olender ended his post by sharing where he’s at now, saying, “P.s. it’s been nearly 3 weeks off the vape – my skin has never been better, brighter and clearer, there MUST be a correlation. BEST skincare hack out there ?.” Advertisement via: TooFab

Andy is shipping Matt Rogers and Fraser Olender #WWHL pic.twitter.com/D0zR0moWGY — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 10, 2025